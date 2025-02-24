Monday, February 24, 2025 | 10:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Communications floats commercial papers to raise Rs 465 crore

Tata Communications Limited has issued and allotted Commercial Paper aggregating to an amount of Rs 465 crore. The said Commercial Paper is listed on NSE India Limited on Feb 24

The company has offered a discount of 7.47 per cent per annum on the security. | Representational Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Feb 24 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

Tata Communications on Monday said it has issued commercial papers to raise Rs 465 crore.

The commercial papers has been issued on February 21 with May 23, 2025 as date of redemption, the company said in a regulatory filing.

"Tata Communications Limited has issued and allotted Commercial Paper aggregating to an amount of Rs 465 crore. The said Commercial Paper is listed on National Stock Exchange of India Limited on February 24, 2025," the filing said.

The face value per security is Rs 5 lakh.

The company has offered a discount of 7.47 per cent per annum on the security.

 

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 10:49 PM IST

