Monday, February 24, 2025 | 10:03 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Panchshil Realty affiliate buys land parcels worth Rs 615 cr in Navi Mumbai

Panchshil Realty affiliate buys land parcels worth Rs 615 cr in Navi Mumbai

Gramercy Info Park Private Limited is located in Pune and was incorporated in 2022

real estate construction building

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gramercy Info Park Private Limited, a firm affiliated with Panchshil Realty—a Pune-based realtor—bought land parcels worth Rs 614.99 crore in Navi Mumbai’s Ghansoli area.
 
The two land parcels together span an area of about 47.51 acres (equivalent to 192,327 square metres, 2.1 million square feet—msf) and are located near Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) Trans Thane Creek (TTC), with proximity to both Mumbai and Thane.
 
The firm signed deeds of transfer with the sellers—Savitriben Tulsidas Mehta and others—on February 11, 2025. The transactions incurred a stamp duty of Rs 30.8 crore and registration fees of Rs 60,000.
 
Besides, the TTC industrial area has witnessed a property price appreciation of 9.05 per cent in the last year, according to Square Yards Data Intelligence. Property prices in the area hover around Rs 20,465 as of December 2024.
 
 
Meanwhile, Panchshil Realty, led by Atul Chordia, has developed an area of about 31.7 msf so far. The company has developed office parks, data centres, hospitality, retail, and residential properties. The company partners institutionally with global investment firms such as Blackstone, Morgan Stanley, and Singapore-based GIC.
   

More From This Section

Starbucks, North Korea, Korea

Starbucks to layoff 1,100 corporate employees as coffee chain streamlines

LG Electronics, LG India

LG Corp Chairman Koo visits India ahead of local subsidiary's IPO

Life Insurance Corporation

LIC gets GST demand notice of Rs 57.2 crore for excess ITC availed

IREDA

Ireda gets shareholders' approval to raise up to Rs 5,000 cr via QIP

Modi, Narendra Modi

MPGIS 2025: Talks underway to set up Deregulation Commission, says PM Modi

Topics : Real Estate Navi Mumbai Pune Realty

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 10:00 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon