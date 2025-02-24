Monday, February 24, 2025 | 09:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Starbucks to layoff 1,100 corporate employees as coffee chain streamlines

Starbucks to layoff 1,100 corporate employees as coffee chain streamlines

Starbucks has 16,000 corporate support employees worldwide, but that includes some employees who aren't impacted, like roasting and warehouse staff

Starbucks' global same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, fell 2 per cent in its 2024 fiscal year. | Photographer: SeongJoon Cho/Bloomberg

2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Starbucks plans to lay off 1,100 corporate employees globally as new Chairman and CEO Brian Niccol streamlines operations.

In a letter to employees released Monday, Niccol said the company will inform employees who are being laid off by mid-day Tuesday. Niccol said Starbucks is also eliminating several hundred open and unfilled positions.

Our intent is to operate more efficiently, increase accountability, reduce complexity and drive better integration, Niccol wrote in the letter.  ALSO READ: Starbucks CEO Brian Niccol makes $96 mn in first four months on the job

Starbucks has 16,000 corporate support employees worldwide, but that includes some employees who aren't impacted, like roasting and warehouse staff. Baristas in the company's stores are not included in the layoffs.

 

Niccol said in January that corporate layoffs would be announced by early March. He said all work must be overseen by someone who can make decisions while the the Seattle coffee giant reduces the complexity of its structure and eliminates silos within the company that slow communication.

Our size and structure can slow us down, with too many layers, managers of small teams and roles focused primarily on coordinating work, Niccol wrote.

Starbucks hired Niccol last fall to turn around sluggish sales. He has said he wants to improve service times especially during the morning rush and reestablish stores as community gathering places.

Niccol is also cutting items from Starbucks' menu and experimenting with its ordering algorithms to better handle its mix of mobile, drive-thru and in-store orders.

Starbucks' global same-store sales, or sales at locations open at least a year, fell 2 per cent in its 2024 fiscal year, which ended Sept 29. In the US, customers tired of price increases and growing wait times. In China, its second-largest market, Starbucks faced growing competition from cheaper rivals.

Starbucks shares were flat in premarket trading Monday.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Starbucks layoff Coffee

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

