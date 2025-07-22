Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 04:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Communications partners with AWS for AI-ready network rollout in India

Tata Communications partners with AWS for AI-ready network rollout in India

The project, which is likely to involve a capital investment of about Rs 430 crore from Tata Communications, is expected to be completed by the end of FY26, according to a regulatory filing

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

The new network -- one of India's largest ever deployments by Tata Communications -- will have a capacity of 7.2 Tbps with a cable length of 18,000 km. Representative Picture

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Communications on Tuesday said it has partnered with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deploy an advanced, AI-ready long-distance network across India.

The project, which is likely to involve a capital investment of about Rs 430 crore from Tata Communications, is expected to be completed by the end of FY26, according to a regulatory filing.

The collaboration will establish a new high-capacity, long-distance network to connect three AWS infrastructure locations to boost generative AI adoption and cloud innovation in India, it said.

"The collaboration marks one of India's largest ever network deployments by Tata Communications in terms of size, scale and bandwidth. AWS has two data centre regions in India, located in Mumbai and Hyderabad, and AWS Direct Connect and AWS Edge Network infrastructure in Chennai.

 

"The network will connect AWS infrastructure in Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Chennai through a comprehensive, national long-haul network, creating a powerful infrastructure backbone for AI and machine learning (ML) workloads across India," it said.

Also Read

PremiumA S Lakshminarayanan, CEO, Tata Communications

Global conflicts, US tariffs may affect revenue: Tata Communications CEO

Tata Communications

Tata Comm shares up 4% post Q1 results: Should you buy, sell or hold?

Tata Communications

Tata Comm Q1 net profit drops 43% to ₹190 crore despite revenue rise

Tata Communications

Tata Communications down 3% on ex-dividend day; can you still make the cut?

dividend stocks today

Dividend stocks: Tata Communications, 3 others to remain in spotlight today

The new network -- one of India's largest ever deployments by Tata Communications -- will have a capacity of 7.2 Tbps with a cable length of 18,000 km.

It will utilise Tata Communications' network connectivity to provide low-latency, high-bandwidth connections, enabling businesses across India to build, train, and deploy scalable AI applications, as per the filing.

"The infrastructure is designed to support the most data intensive workloads, like 5G, generative AI, and highperformance computing. This collaboration with Tata Communications will further enable our customers in India to innovate at scale with cloud and generative AI, and drive growth in India's rapidly expanding digital economy," Jesse Dougherty, Vice President for Network Edge Services at AWS, said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Akasa Airlines, Akasa

Akasa Air aims to have 226 planes in fleet by 2032, says CFO Ankur Goel

Patrik Antoni to be new CEO of Ikea India as Susanne Pulverer resigns

Patrik Antoni to be new CEO of Ikea India as Susanne Pulverer resigns

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Serentica to source wind turbines from SANY for 336 MW Karnataka project

Chanda Kochhar

Chanda Kochhar found guilty in ₹64 cr bribe case linked to Videocon loan

solar energy, solar, solar panel

Juniper Green Energy commissions additional 43 MWp in Maharashtra

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tata Communications

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesParliament monsoon session LIVEStock to Watch TodayJagdeep Dhankhar ResignsQ1 Results TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayDividend Stocks TodayBGMI Redeem CodeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon