Patrik Antoni to be new CEO of Ikea India as Susanne Pulverer resigns

Antoni will replace incumbent Susanne Pulverer, current Country Retail Manager & CSO, who has decided to leave her role at Ikea

Antoni has experience in India, including a 5-year stint as Deputy CEO, which will enable him to navigate the market's unique opportunities and challenges | Image: LinkedIn/patrik-antoni

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

Ikea India, part of leading Swedish home furnishings retailer, on Tuesday announced the appointment of Patrik Antoni as its next CEO.

Antoni, whose appointment will be effective from August 2025, will also work as Country Retail Manager & Chief Sustainability Manager (CSO), Ikea India said in a statement.

He will replace incumbent Susanne Pulverer, current Country Retail Manager & CSO, who has decided to leave her role at Ikea.

She was associated with Ikea for 28 years and has spent over eight years in India in three stints.

"Antoni will lead the company's ambitious growth plans in India, leveraging his 20-plus years of Ikea experience and deep knowledge of the total Ikea value chain. In this new structure, the CEO will take on holistic responsibility for retail operations in India and common topics across Ingka companies," it said.

 

Antoni has experience in India, including a 5-year stint as Deputy CEO, which will enable him to navigate the market's unique opportunities and challenges.

He was part of the initial Ikea India retail team that opened the first Ikea store in Hyderabad. In 2018, Patrik went on to be General Manager of Ikea Russia, where he led all of Ingka operations.

"I look forward to bringing my experience, energy, and deep commitment to Ikea's values to support our ambitious expansion plans, making Ikea even more accessible to the many people in India," he said.

Ikea is in the second phase of growth in India. It started its retail operation in India in 2018 by opening its first store at Hyderabad, followed by Navi Mumbai and Bengaluru, and several other as Delhi-NCR, in the execution pipelines.

Earlier this year, Ikea announced a shift in its India growth strategy, by also opting for smaller store sizes for its expansion in smaller growth cities here and making it accessible to many more people.

In February, Ikea started online sales in Delhi-NCR and nine other markets ahead of its upcoming physical stores in Gurugram and Noida.

It plans to open physical stores in Chennai and Pune in the next phase after having operational stores in Hyderabad, Mumbai and Bengaluru and two more coming stores in Delhi-NCR in Gurugram and Noida at its under-construction 'Likly' centres.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : IKEA IKEA India Ikea foundation CEO Chief executive officer

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 2:44 PM IST

