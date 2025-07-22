Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 02:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Akasa Air aims to have 226 planes in fleet by 2032, says CFO Ankur Goel

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 2:24 PM IST

Continuing with its expansion, Akasa Air aims to have 226 planes in its fleet by 2032, with an annual capacity addition of 25-30 per cent, the airline's Chief Financial Officer Ankur Goel said on Tuesday.

Launched in August 2022, Akasa Air currently flies to 23 domestic and international destinations with a fleet of 30 Boeing 737 MAX planes. 

At a briefing in the national capital, Goel said the airline is focused on cost leadership.

Akasa Air has placed orders for 226 Boeing 737 MAX planes, and 30 of them are currently being operated by the carrier.

 

The airline aims to have 226 aircraft by 2032, Goel said and added that the fleet capacity growth will be around 25-30 per cent CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) in the seven-year period.

Akasa Air Airline Boeing 737 MAX

Jul 22 2025

