Tata Consumer signs MoU with govt, to invest ₹2K cr in food processing

Tata Consumer signs MoU with govt, to invest ₹2K cr in food processing

It has signed a non-binding MoU with the government during the ongoing World Food India event here for the investment, the Tata group FMCG arm said in a regulatory filing, without disclosing anything

TCPL had reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 17,618 crore in FY25. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

FMCG major Tata Consumer Products Ltd (TCPL) has plans to invest Rs 2,000 crore in the food processing industry in the next five years.

It has signed a non-binding MoU with the government during the ongoing World Food India event here for the investment, the Tata group FMCG arm said in a regulatory filing, without disclosing any further details.

"As part of Investment Promotion Activity for World Food India 2025, the Company has, today, signed a non-binding MoU with the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, Government of India, for an investment of up to Rs 2,000 crore over a period of 5 years," it said.

 

However, TCPL also added that the proposed investment is "subject to financial evaluation of the individual projects and obtaining relevant corporate and statutory approvals" by the company.

Hence, the details provided may vary, TCPL said.

"Once the terms and conditions for investment are finalised, the company would make appropriate disclosures, if necessary," it said.

TCPL operates in tea, coffee, liquid beverages, food, salt and other segments. It owns brands as Tata Tea, Tetley, Tata Salt, Eight O'Clock Coffee, Himalayan Water and emerging brands like Tata Sampann, Tata Soulfull, Tata Gluco Plus, and Tata Water Plus.

TCPL, which was formed after the merger of the consumer products business of Tata Chemicals with Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL), aims to become a leading FMCG player.

TCPL had reported a consolidated revenue of Rs 17,618 crore in FY25.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 6:09 PM IST

