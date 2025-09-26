Friday, September 26, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / HUL expects near-flat Q2FY26 growth as GST rate cuts likely to hit sales

HUL expects near-flat Q2FY26 growth as GST rate cuts likely to hit sales

Terming GST reforms as a "positive step" by the government to drive consumption, HUL said the revised GST rates will benefit approximately 40% of its portfolio

Hindustan unilever, HUL

HUL, which owns popular brands like Lux, Rin, Surf Excel, and Ponds, has witnessed a transitory impact "in the form of disruption at distributors and retailers" across channels to clear existing inventories at old prices.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Leading FMCG major HUL on Friday said that while reduced GST rates will support long-term consumption, short-term order postponement due to anticipation of lower tax led to "near flat to low-single digit" business growth in the September quarter.

HUL, which owns popular brands like Lux, Rin, Surf Excel, and Ponds, has witnessed a transitory impact "in the form of disruption at distributors and retailers" across channels to clear existing inventories at old prices.

"This has resulted in postponement of ordering in anticipation of receiving new stocks with updated prices and lower orders across the overall portfolio as consumers delayed their pantry buying," said HUL in a regulatory filing.

 

This disruption resulted in a short-term impact on sales for the company in the September quarter.

"Given our existing pipeline inventory in the channels, we expect this impact to continue into October as well," he said.

Also Read

Swami Vivekananda

Doing well by doing good: Swami Vivekananda's guide for modern enterprisepremium

Srinivas Phatak, chief financial officer, Unilever Plc

Unilever appoints Srinivas Phatak as chief financial officer, board member

asset management companies, AMC stocks outlook, HDFC AMC Q1 results, Nippon India AMC profits, mutual fund industry AUM, SIP inflows record high, AMC earnings growth, ABSL AMC performance, UTI AMC quarterly results, AMC sector stock rally

HDFC Bank, Airtel, HUL: Motilal Oswal picks 10 stocks with up to 24% upside

Fernando Fernandez

Unilever 'will disproportionately' invest in India, says Fernandez

Stock market

Nifty, Bank Nifty outlook; HUL, Nykaa among analyst top stock picks today

Though these reforms are expected to increase disposable income and drive long-term demand across key categories, such as toilet soap, toothpaste, shampoo, hair oil, talcum powder, lifestyle nutrition and other food items, the postponement of purchase in the quarter impacted sales.

"Due to the aforesaid context, we expect the consolidated business growth to be near flat to low single digit for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, based on current view," the company said.

According to HUL, this is a one-off, transitory impact, and anticipating recovery starting in November as prices stabilise, underpinned by rising disposable incomes and ongoing portfolio transformation actions.

Terming GST reforms as a "positive step" by the government to drive consumption, HUL said the revised GST rates will benefit approximately 40 per cent of its portfolio.

Under GST reforms, the government has put daily essentials, including food items, into a lower tax bracket of 5 per cent, applicable from September 22.

"HUL remains committed to supporting the government's efforts by ensuring that the GST benefits are being passed on to consumers through competitive pricing and enhanced value across a wide range of products from 22nd September onwards. These reforms are expected to increase disposable income and drive long-term demand across key categories," the company said.

HUL is part of Unilever PLC, a British multinational consumer packaged goods company. It is the second-largest market for Unilever after the US.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The aspirations of a young India and increased income levels have encouraged companies to consider mergers and acquisitions (M&A) to keep up with demand. In a world where consumer preferences change dramatically, M&As provide companies the means to r

Ventive Hospitality to acquire 76% stake in Hilton Goa owner Soham Leisure

Nayara Energy

Nayara Energy finds new buyers after EU sanctions hit Russian oil trade

Welspun Group

Welspun Corp bags new order worth ₹1,600 cr; order book swells to ₹18K cr

Vodafone Idea, Telecom industry, telecom sector

Supreme Court defers Vodafone Idea plea on AGR hearing to October 6

Brightcom

Brightcom partners with US firm CQT to co-develop AI defence tech

Topics : Hindustan Unilever GST Revamp GST Q2 results FMCGs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon