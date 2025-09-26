Friday, September 26, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Nayara Energy finds new buyers after EU sanctions hit Russian oil trade

Nayara Energy finds new buyers after EU sanctions hit Russian oil trade

The privately-owned company halted exports for about two weeks after it was sanctioned by the European Union on July 18 for dealing in Russian oil

Nayara Energy

Five of the tankers loaded with Nayara's products in August and September are floating off Oman and the United Arab Emirates, the data showed. | Photo: X@NayaraEnergy

Reuters SINGAPORE/NEW DELHI
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Russia-backed Indian refiner Nayara Energy is exporting oil products through sanctioned tankers and tapping new markets this month as it revives overseas sales in the aftermath of crippling sanctions, LSEG and Kpler shipping data shows.

The privately-owned company halted exports for about two weeks after it was sanctioned by the European Union on July 18 for dealing in Russian oil.

Nayara's exports of clean products - gasoline, gasoil and jet fuel - fell to around 80,000 barrels per day in August and September - down from about 138,000 bpd in January-July, Kpler data showed.

Nayara has been forced to reduce crude runs at its 400,000-barrel-per-day refinery in Vadinar in western India to 70%-80% of its capacity, sources familiar with the matter said, due to difficulties in chartering ships and selling fuel from the port following sanctions.

 

Before the sanctions, Nayara sold its refined products mostly to Western, Middle Eastern and Asian trading firms for export to Asia and northwest Europe, according to traders and shipping data.

Also Read

trade talk, India US Trade

India and US discuss contours of trade deal; seek early conclusion

Viktor Orban, Hungarian Prime Minister

Hungary's Orban tells Trump cutting Russian energy would cripple economy

United States Energy Secretary, Chris Wright

Buy oil from any country except Russia: US energy secretary tells India

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Govt aims to expand trade in energy products with US: Piyush Goyal

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and European Union High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas (second from right) during a meeting in New York on Tuesday. | Image: PTI

Hope we can fix it, says Rubio on US tariffs on India for Russian oil buy

After the embargo, most Nayara cargoes are bound for the Middle East, Turkey, Taiwan and Brazil, the data showed.

Since resuming exports in early August, at least 16 cargoes of diesel, gasoline and jet fuel have shipped out on EU-sanctioned tankers from Vadinar port, where Nayara's refinery is located, the data showed.

Five of the tankers loaded with Nayara's products in August and September are floating off Oman and the United Arab Emirates, the data showed.

Some of the tankers conducted ship-to-ship transfers off Oman and Egypt. Another two tankers discharged their cargoes at Turkis Enerji Storage Tank Farm in Turkey.

Tankers Blue Ember and Anaya that loaded at Vadinar in August and September respectively, are heading to the Brazilian ports of Santos and Paranagua, the data showed.

Nayara Energy, authorities in Oman, the UAE and Brazil, Egypt's energy ministry and Turkis Enerji did not respond to requests for comment.

Another tanker Opal discharged high-sulphur gasoil loaded from Vadinar on August 22 at Taiwan's Taichung port on September 16, the data showed.

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs declined to comment. Taiwan has wide-ranging sanctions on Russia, but does not explicitly ban Russian energy imports.

Traders said a major buyer for Nayara's gasoline cargoes to the Middle East is Redwood Global Supply. Reuters could not find contact information for Redwood.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Welspun Group

Welspun Corp bags new order worth ₹1,600 cr; order book swells to ₹18K cr

Vodafone Idea, Telecom industry, telecom sector

Supreme Court defers Vodafone Idea plea on AGR hearing to October 6

Brightcom

Brightcom partners with US firm CQT to co-develop AI defence tech

SpiceJet

SpiceJet signs lease to induct wide-body aircraft Airbus A340 in its fleet

JSW Steel, JSW

Supreme Court upholds JSW Steel's ₹19,700 cr resolution plan for BPSL

Topics : Russia Oil production Nayara Energy Oil refinery

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 26 2025 | 5:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNew Trump Tariffs on Pharma and FurnitureGST Appellate TribunalJinkushal Industries IPOGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJudicial AppointmentsUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon