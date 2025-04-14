Monday, April 14, 2025 | 09:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Group's hospitality firm IHCL expands portfolio to 380 hotels in FY25

Tata Group's hospitality firm IHCL expands portfolio to 380 hotels in FY25

Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company has increased its footprint to 380 hotels by launching properties at 100 new locations in FY2025.

Tata Group’s hospitality arm and Taj Hotels’ parent company Indian Hotels Company (IHCL) on Tuesday set a target to grow consolidated revenue 2x to Rs 15,000 crore and double the portfolio of hotels to over 700 by 2030.

Incorporated by the Tata Group founder Jamsetji Tata, the company opened its first hotel - The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Group hospitality firm Indian Hotels Company has increased its footprint to 380 hotels by launching properties at 100 new locations in FY2025.

"IHCL in the last fiscal year has clocked a record 74 signings, resulting in an industry-leading pipeline of 137 hotels. This was enabled by IHCL's strong brand presence across market segments coupled with the sustained demand buoyancy," the company in a regulatory filing quoted its Executive Vice President - Real Estate & Development, Suma Venkatesh as saying.

"IHCL opened 26 new hotels in FY25, with Ginger leading the way with 9 hotels across diverse markets including commercial centres of Nagpur and Coimbatore, industrial townships like Jamshedpur, leisure destinations like Srinagar, Udaipur and Diu as well as in state capitals of New Delhi and Goa," its Executive Vice President -- Hotel Openings & New Businesses -- Deepika Rao said.

 

Incorporated by the Tata Group founder Jamsetji Tata, the company opened its first hotel - The Taj Mahal Palace, in Bombay in 1903.

IHCL has a portfolio of 380 hotels including - 137 under development globally across 4 continents, 14 countries and over 150 locations. The Indian Hotels Company Limited (IHCL) is India's largest hospitality company by market capitalisation.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

realty sector, real estate, housing

Rustomjee Group unveils 35,000 sft labour housing for 500 workers

Parag Satpute

Greaves Cotton appoints Parag Satpute as new MD and Group CEO

PremiumPublic sector banks (PSBs) have proposed the Finance Ministry their plan to raise Rs 54,800 crore through Additional Tier-1 (AT-1) and Tier-2 bonds in the current financial year (FY25), 37 per cent more than the Rs 39,880 crore raised in FY24, accord

TJSB Sahakari Bank plans to acquire two more UCBs and expand its business

PremiumGoogle logo

Google's global layoffs likely to hit Indian shores, with limited impact

Abhishek Lodha, Abhinandan Lodha

Lodha brothers Abhishek, Abhinandan resolve all outstanding disputes

Topics : IHCL Tata group Hospitality industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 9:53 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HolidayGold-Silver Rate TodayMehul Choksi DetainedLSG vs CSK LIVE ScoreLatest News LIVEBank Holiday TodayGarena Free Fire Max CodeLSG vs CSK Pitch ReportIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon