Tata Motors bags order to supply 70,000 commercial vehicles to Indonesia

Tata Motors will supply 35,000 units each of the Yodha pick-up and the Ultra T.7 truck. The vehicles will be delivered to PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise, to be used to support agricultural activities and rural logistics, including farm-to-market transportation and regional goods movement across the country.

Nusantara focuses on modernising agricultural supply chains, empowering rural cooperatives and advancing national food security initiatives. Through the Koperasi Desa and Kelurahan Merah Putih Project, major strategic projects of Indonesia, the vehicles will also support Indonesia’s broader nation-building efforts by strengthening rural connectivity, livelihoods and economic resilience.

Tata Motors’ trucks and pick-ups will lower logistics costs and enable efficient movement of goods across Indonesia, the company said. The fleet will be rolled out through agricultural cooperatives under a structured, phased delivery programme to ensure seamless integration and sustained operational impact across Indonesia.

Asif Shamim, director, PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia, said the order underscores the growing recognition of Indian commercial vehicles globally and customer trust in their reliability across varied operating environments. He added that the company continues to focus on expanding the international presence of Indian mobility solutions by delivering scalable, dependable products that create long-term value for customers.