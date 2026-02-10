Tuesday, February 10, 2026 | 06:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors bags order to supply 70,000 commercial vehicles to Indonesia

Tata Motors has signed an agreement to supply 70,000 commercial vehicles to Indonesia through its local subsidiary, marking the largest single international CV order, industry insiders said

Sohini Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 10 2026 | 6:54 PM IST

Tata Motors has entered into an agreement to supply 70,000 commercial vehicles (CVs) for deployment in Indonesia through its wholly owned indirect subsidiary, PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia. Industry insiders claim this to be the largest single order fetched by any CV original equipment manufacturer in the country. The company did not disclose the order value or the delivery timelines.
 
Tata Motors will supply 35,000 units each of the Yodha pick-up and the Ultra T.7 truck. The vehicles will be delivered to PT Agrinas Pangan Nusantara, an Indonesian state-owned enterprise, to be used to support agricultural activities and rural logistics, including farm-to-market transportation and regional goods movement across the country.
 
Nusantara focuses on modernising agricultural supply chains, empowering rural cooperatives and advancing national food security initiatives. Through the Koperasi Desa and Kelurahan Merah Putih Project, major strategic projects of Indonesia, the vehicles will also support Indonesia’s broader nation-building efforts by strengthening rural connectivity, livelihoods and economic resilience.
 
Tata Motors’ trucks and pick-ups will lower logistics costs and enable efficient movement of goods across Indonesia, the company said. The fleet will be rolled out through agricultural cooperatives under a structured, phased delivery programme to ensure seamless integration and sustained operational impact across Indonesia.
 
Asif Shamim, director, PT Tata Motors Distribusi Indonesia, said the order underscores the growing recognition of Indian commercial vehicles globally and customer trust in their reliability across varied operating environments. He added that the company continues to focus on expanding the international presence of Indian mobility solutions by delivering scalable, dependable products that create long-term value for customers.
 
The Yodha pick-up is tailored for local distribution and rural transport use cases, whereas the Ultra T.7 caters to light- and mid-range commercial haulage, supporting both short- and medium-distance freight. Engineered to perform consistently across varied road conditions, both vehicles are suited to intensive usage patterns commonly seen in developing market contexts.
