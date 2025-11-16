Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 01:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tata Motors evaluating CNG and hybrids for larger cars above 4 metres

Tata Motors evaluating CNG and hybrids for larger cars above 4 metres

Tata Motors says its strong EV-CNG mix keeps it well within CAFÉ compliance, but it is studying CNG use up to 4.3 metres and exploring strong hybrids for larger cars and SUVs if segment competitivenes

Tata Motors Sierra SUV, Shailesh Chandra

Over the weekend, Tata Motors also unveiled the upcoming Sierra SUV, to be offered in both ICE and EV versions.

Sohini Das Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 16 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest passenger EV player — Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility — which already derives 45 per cent of its volumes from alternative or cleaner technologies such as CNG and EVs, says it is “well protected” under CAFÉ norms and does not need hybrids for compliance with upcoming regulations.
 
However, the company is evaluating both CNG and strong hybrid options for its larger cars and SUVs above 4 metres in length. For CNG, it is closely watching the 4.3-metre space, while larger cars are a “natural starting point” for hybrids.
 
What did the company say after its Q2 results? 
 
Speaking to reporters, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director and CEO of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility, said, “We have always been clear that our technology mix is strong. About 45 per cent of our current portfolio comes from alternative technologies, and this will grow further. By 2030, we expect more than 30 per cent of our cars to be EVs. So we are well protected under CAFÉ norms. Hybrids are not needed for CAFÉ compliance.”
 
At present, EVs constitute 17 per cent of volumes and 20 per cent of revenues.

Also Read

Shailesh Chandra

Weight-based CAFE relief to hurt safer car push: Shailesh Chandrapremium

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

Tata Motors informs regulators of potential JLR customer data breach

market, stock market, investor, BSE, NSE

Q2 results today: Tata Motors PV, Oil India, Marico among others on Nov 14

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle

Nuvama turns cautious on Tata Motors CV biz despite inline Q2 profitability

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicle

Tata Motors posts ₹867 cr loss in Q2, revenue rise 6% to ₹18,585 cr

 
How do CAFÉ norms influence powertrain choices? 
The CAFÉ framework sets fleet-wide carbon-dioxide emission targets for automakers in g/km, with penalties for non-compliance from the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE).
 
Over the weekend, Tata Motors also unveiled the upcoming Sierra SUV, to be offered in both ICE and EV versions — reviving a nameplate first introduced in 1991.
 
Chandra added that the company will be “proactive” on electrification and “reactive” on hybrids — adopting them only if competitiveness in specific segments requires it.
 
How is CNG shaping demand in TaMo’s portfolio? 
CNG is a growing segment for Tata Motors, which sold 120,000 units in the 2024 calendar year and is inching toward 150,000 units this year.
 
CNG has replaced diesel in smaller segments, with sub-4-metre cars seeing the maximum shift. “We have not seen much traction for CNG in bigger cars because diesel is still available and remains the preferred choice due to better torque and performance. Customers in higher segments look for superior performance, and hence diesel continues to dominate,” Chandra said.
 
“We believe CNG is relevant up to about 4 metres; maybe up to 4.3 metres. Beyond that, for bigger SUVs, performance expectations go up and CNG tends to underperform.”
 
The company’s strategy is to focus on CNG for all cars below 4 metres while closely watching the 4.3-metre segment. “If we see demand, we may extend CNG offerings there as well.”
 
What is Tata Motors’ stance on hybrids? 
On hybrids, the company’s strategy is “reactive,” meaning it is studying market competitiveness. “If diesel becomes comparable to hybrid in certain segments, and if consumers show interest in hybrids for performance or efficiency reasons, we will consider it,” Chandra said.

More From This Section

McLeod Russel India (Photo: www.mcleodrussel.co)

McLeod Russel's debt resolution gains pace as TEV report nears completion

Byju Raveendran

Riju Raveendran moves NCLT against TLPL's CCD pact with Glas subsidiary

NTPC Limited, NTPC

NTPC to set up 700-1,600 MW nuclear plants, begins searching for sites

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

With ₹2,000 cr war chest, Force Motors gears up to expand global reach

Yamaha

Yamaha expects 25% export growth this yr, plans Chennai unit as global hub

Topics : Tata Motors CNG CNG cars hybrid car

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 16 2025 | 1:15 PM IST

Explore News

Bihar Election Results 2025 LIVEStock Market LIVE UpdatesIND vs SA LIVE Score 1st Test Day 1PM Modi Bihar Victory SpeechPhysicswallah IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Election Full Winners ListBihar Election Candidates with Biggest MarginsPlant Protein vs Whey ProteinChapra Election Results 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon