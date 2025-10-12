Sunday, October 12, 2025 | 11:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tata Motors, Maruti see retail sales market share growth in September

Tata Motors, Maruti see retail sales market share growth in September

Hyundai Motor India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor on the other hand saw a year-on-year dip in their respective market share last month

As per the data, Maruti Suzuki India retailed a total of 1,23,242 units in September grabbing a market share of 41.17 per cent. Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 12 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

Tata Motors and Maruti Suzuki saw a year-on-year increase in their retail sales market share last month, according to the latest passenger vehicle registration data for September.

Hyundai Motor India and Toyota Kirloskar Motor on the other hand saw a year-on-year dip in their respective market share last month.

Tata Motors saw its market share improve to 13.75 per cent last month as compared to the same period last year when it sold 32,586 units accounting for 11.52 per cent market share in the domestic passenger vehicle segment.

As per the data, Maruti Suzuki India retailed a total of 1,23,242 units in September grabbing a market share of 41.17 per cent.

 

It had retailed 1,15,530 units in September 2024 with a market share of 40.83 per cent.

Overall, passenger vehicle retail sales last month stood at 2,99,369 units, registering an increase of 6 per cent as against 2,82,945 units in September last year.

Mahindra & Mahindra retailed 37,659 passenger vehicles last month recording a market share of 12.58 per cent. It sold 35,863 units in the year-ago period with a market share of 12.67 per cent.

Hyundai Motor India retail sales stood at 35,812 units last month accounting for 11.96 per cent market share. It had sold 38,833 units in the same month last year with a market share of 13.72 per cent.

Similarly, Toyota Kirloskar Motor saw its market share drop to 6.78 per cent last month as compared to 7.35 per cent in the same month last year.

The company's retail sales stood at 20,303 units last month as against 20,792 units in September 2024.

Kia India's market share saw a marginal year-on-year dip in market share at 6.78 per cent last month. The company sold 16,727 units last month as compared to 16,062 units in the year-ago period.

In the two wheeler space, Hero MotoCorp saw its market share rise to 25.10 per cent last month as against 22.48 per cent in the year-ago period.

Its retail sales rose to 3,23,268 units last month as against 2,71,820 units in the year-ago period.

Rival Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India on the other hand saw its market share drop to 25.05 per cent last month as against 27.7 per cent in September 2024.

TVS Motor Company's market share increased to 19.11 per cent as against 18.36 per cent in the year-ago period.

Overall two-wheeler retail sales rose 6.5 per cent to 12,87,735 units as against 12,08,996 units in the year-ago period.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Tata Motors Car sales

First Published: Oct 12 2025 | 11:46 AM IST

