Home / Companies / News / Maruti becomes first company to transport vehicles to Kashmir through train

Maruti becomes first company to transport vehicles to Kashmir through train

In an X post, the company shared that the first rail shipment reached the new Anantnag terminal, marking a new chapter in green logistics

The first consignment consisted of top-selling models, including Brezza, Dzire, WagonR, and S-Presso. | Photo: Shutterstock

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 03 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India Limited (MSIL) on Friday became the country’s first automobile manufacturer to transport vehicles to Jammu and Kashmir through the railways.
 
In an X post, the company shared that the first rail shipment reached the new Anantnag terminal. "Maruti Suzuki begins a new chapter in green logistics! First batch of over 100 vehicles reaches Anantnag terminal in Jammu & Kashmir from the company’s in-plant railway siding at Manesar facility," it said. 

Brezza, Dzire in first consignment

"Maruti Suzuki became the first automobile manufacturer in the country to use Indian Railways to dispatch vehicles to the region. The rake covered over 850 kilometres, crossing the world’s highest railway arch bridge over the Chenab river," the company added. The first consignment consisted of top-selling models, including Brezza, Dzire, WagonR, and S-Presso.
 
 
The bridge, which is a key element of the Udhampur-Srinagar-Baramulla Rail Link (USBRL) project, was commissioned earlier this year and was aimed at boosting connectivity and logistics efficiency in the region. 

According to media reports, the Managing Director and CEO of MSIL, Hisashi Takeuchi, expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for driving transformative infrastructure projects across the country. He further added that this project will help his company boost connectivity in the region.

Railway link a game changer: Vaishnaw

Additionally, Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw noted that apples from the valley are already being transported through the Jammu & Kashmir rail link and announced that Maruti Suzuki cars will now also be transported to the Kashmir valley by rail. He described the Jammu–Srinagar railway line as a “game changer” for the people of Jammu & Kashmir.

MSIL September sales

MSIL's total sales for September stood at 189,665 units, comprising 135,711 units in the domestic market, at least 11,750 units supplied to other original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), and 42,204 units exported. Moreover, the company achieved its highest-ever monthly exports, reflecting strong global demand.
 
The recent GST rationalisation has further boosted customer sentiment, with festive momentum driving record deliveries of 165,000 units in the first eight days of Navratri alone.
 

Topics : Maruti Maruti Suzuki Maruti Suzuki India Maruti sales BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 03 2025 | 4:01 PM IST

