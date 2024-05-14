Business Standard
Tata Motors overtakes TCS as group's most profitable firm after 10 years

Despite this, TCS remains the most profitable firm in the Tata group in terms of annual profit

Tata Motors
Tata Motors

Krishna Kant Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : May 14 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,483 crore (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) for Q4FY24, surpassing TCS’ consolidated net earnings of Rs 12,434 crore. 

For the automotive major, this marked a 213.7 per cent year-on-year increase in the bottom line, from Rs 5,573.8 crore a year ago. In contrast, India’s biggest IT firm saw a more modest Y-o-Y growth of 9.1 per cent in net profit, from Rs 11,392 crore. 

Tata Steel — another major company in the Tata group — is yet to declare its results for Q4FY24.

In comparison, the combined net profit of 16 Tata companies
First Published: May 14 2024 | 11:48 PM IST

