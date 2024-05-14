Tata Motors overtakes TCS as group's most profitable firm after 10 years

Tata Motors reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 17,483 crore (adjusted for exceptional gains and losses) for Q4FY24, surpassing TCS’ consolidated net earnings of Rs 12,434 crore.

For the automotive major, this marked a 213.7 per cent year-on-year increase in the bottom line, from Rs 5,573.8 crore a year ago. In contrast, India’s biggest IT firm saw a more modest Y-o-Y growth of 9.1 per cent in net profit, from Rs 11,392 crore.

Tata Steel — another major company in the Tata group — is yet to declare its results for Q4FY24.

In comparison, the combined net profit of 16 Tata companies