Tata Motors partners with South Indian Bank for commercial vehicle finance

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

Tata Motors on Monday said it has tied up with South Indian Bank to offer financing solutions to its commercial vehicle customers and dealerships.
As part of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), South Indian Bank will offer financing solutions across the auto major's entire commercial vehicle portfolio, Tata Motors said in a statement.
"For our customers, easy access to financing solutions for their commercial vehicles is one of the key priorities for their operations. Our alliance aims to empower fleet owners and dealerships to achieve their business goals," Rajesh Kaul, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles Vice President & Business Head Trucks, said.
Tata Motors sells an extensive range of sub 1-tonne to 55-tonne cargo vehicles and 10-seater to 51-seater mass mobility solutions, ranging in small commercial vehicles and pickups, trucks and buses.
"Our collaboration with Tata Motors enables us to deliver seamless vehicle financing solutions to commercial vehicle dealers and customers," South Indian Bank MD & CEO P R Seshadri said.
First Published: Apr 29 2024 | 3:04 PM IST

