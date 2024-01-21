Sensex (    %)
                        
Tata Motors to hike passenger vehicle prices, including EVs, from Feb 1

The company sells a range of passenger vehicles including Punch, Nexon and Harrier

Tata Motors

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 21 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

Tata Motors on Sunday said it will increase prices of its entire passenger vehicle range, including EVs, by an average of 0.7 per cent with effect from next month.
This increase will be effective February 1, 2024, and is being taken to partially offset the rise in input cost, Tata Motors said in a statement.
The company sells a range of passenger vehicles including Punch, Nexon and Harrier.

First Published: Jan 21 2024 | 1:22 PM IST

