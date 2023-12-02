Sensex (0.74%)
67481.19 + 492.75
Nifty (0.67%)
20267.90 + 134.75
Nifty Midcap (1.10%)
43382.40 + 473.50
Nifty Smallcap (0.70%)
6585.15 + 45.65
Nifty Bank (0.75%)
44814.20 + 332.45
Heatmap

Tata Power acquires Bikaner-Neemrana Transmission Project via bidding

The company has acquired Bikaner-Neemrana Transmission Project to boost renewable energy evacuation in India, a company statement said

The new plan has been put in place after the company's disclosure last week which said its liabilities, advances and net worth are understated

Bikaner-III Neemrana-II Transmission Ltd is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by PFC Consulting, for the project

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 02 2023 | 2:52 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Tata Power on Saturday said it has acquired Bikaner-Neemrana Transmission Project through a bidding process.
Bikaner-III Neemrana-II Transmission Ltd is a special purpose vehicle (SPV) set up by PFC Consulting, for the project.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The company has acquired Bikaner-Neemrana Transmission Project to boost renewable energy evacuation in India, a company statement said.
The company received the letter of intent (LOI) after emerging as a successful bidder in the Tariff-Based Competitive Bidding (TBCB) process, as per the guidelines issued by Ministry of Power, it added.
The project, which will be developed on a Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) basis, will enable the evacuation of 7.7 GW of renewable energy from the Bikaner Complex in Rajasthan.
The project entails establishment of a 340-km transmission corridor from Bikaner-III pooling station to Neemrana II substation.
Tata Power will maintain the transmission project for a period of 35 years. It is estimated to cost Rs 1,544 crore and is expected to be commissioned within 24 months from the date of transfer of the project SPV.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

'Integrating renewable energy in power system crucial to meet climate goal'

Tata Power Renewable Energy enters Nepal market, ties up with Dugar Power

Adani Green Energy targets 45 gigawatts of renewable energy by 2030

We must join hands to tackle climate change: CII Eenrgy Conference

Kerala can save Rs 9k cr in 5 yrs if it switches to 100% renewable energy

Bharti Telecom buys 1.35% stake in Bharti Airtel for Rs 8,301 crore

Air India completes title transfer of fourth A350 aircraft, says CEO

Centre says over 120,000 new companies incorporated during Apr-Nov

Adani Group to take call on Wilmar JV stake divestment in three months

Warning signs: Over 100 died in mishaps at India's top firms in FY23

Topics : Tata Power acquisition Power Sector

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal Box Office CollectionTata Tech IPO Allotment Grand Theft Auto trilogyBank holidays in DecemberIPL media rightsGold-Silver Price TodayTop 5 Upcoming Bollywood Movies

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon