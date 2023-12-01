Sensex (0.74%)
Warning signs: Over 100 died in mishaps at India's top firms in FY23

Thirty-three of the BSE50 companies, as on March 31, 2023, (excluding banking, financial services and IT) reported a combined 108 fatalities related to work in FY23

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Dec 01 2023 | 10:08 PM IST
More than 100 lives were lost at some of India’s top companies in industrial accidents in 2022-23, regulatory disclosures show. The number was higher in the preceding years.

Thirty-three of the BSE50 companies, as on March 31, 2023, (excluding banking, financial services and IT) reported a combined 108 fatalities related to work in FY23, about half of the 215 in FY22. The fatalities reported include all kinds of labour at work: On-roll, contractual, and third-party. 
 
The 33 companies had a combined employee strength of 2.9 million. For some companies, though, the employee strength may not include contract labour.

First Published: Dec 01 2023 | 10:08 PM IST

