Tata Power, Adani raise electricity tariff for customers in Mumbai

In a statement, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission said it has approved an average tariff increase of around 11.9 per cent in FY 2023-24

BS Reporter Mumbai
Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

Sterlite Power Transmission Limited

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2023 | 8:55 PM IST
Tata Power and Adani Electricity have raised the electricity charges for Mumbai customers following a rise in raw material prices.
In a statement, the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission said it has approved an average tariff increase of around 11.9 per cent in FY 2023-24.

For Tata Power consumers,12.2 per cent in FY 2024-25 and for Adani customers, the commission approved a lower average tariff increase of around 2.2 per cent in FY 2023-24 and 2.1 per cent in FY 2024-25.
The commission cited an increase in fuel cost, power purchase cost and shortfall in revenue due to the impact of Covid-19, and an increase in transmission system costs and transmission charges for allowing the tariff rise.

"Adani Electricity’s relentless efforts towards increasing our share of renewables and optimising power purchase costs have ensured that our tariff increase is the least across Maharashtra. This too in an environment of volatile fuel prices leading to proposed tariff hikes across the country. We continue to serve our customers with the most competitive tariffs across the majority of the tariff categories. We remain dedicated to investing in technology and renewable energy to build a brighter and more sustainable energy future for our customers," Kandarp Patel, Managing Director, Adani Electricity, said.

Topics : Tata Power | Mumbai | Adani Power

First Published: Apr 01 2023 | 8:28 PM IST

Business Standard
