New Adani transmission lines may bring down Mumbai's power tariffs
Business Standard

New Adani transmission lines may bring down Mumbai's power tariffs

Experts foresee two-rupee dip as transmission bottlenecks ease over next few years; Adani group is setting up two dedicated transmission lines covering eastern and western corridors

Adani Group | Power Tariff | Mumbai

Viveat Susan Pinto  |  Mumbai 

Photo: Bloomberg
Photo: Bloomberg

The decision of the Supreme Court last week to dismiss Tata Power's appeal against the Adani group's transmission project in Mumbai may pave the way for availability of affordable power in the metropolis, say experts.

First Published: Sun, December 04 2022. 14:13 IST

