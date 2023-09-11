Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.48%)
66920.77 + 321.86
Nifty (0.61%)
19940.50 + 120.55
Nifty Smallcap (1.62%)
6009.70 + 95.80
Nifty Midcap (0.91%)
41351.55 + 373.80
Nifty Bank (0.51%)
45388.75 + 232.35
Heatmap

Byju's makes a surprise $1.2 billion repayment proposal to lenders

Byju's and its lenders have been mired in a conflict for almost a year, during which rounds of negotiations to revamp its loan agreement have failed

Byju's

Photo: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2023 | 12:13 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

By Anto Antony and Reshmi Basu

Indian edtech titan Byju’s has made a surprise repayment proposal to lenders, in which the firm has offered to pay back its entire $1.2 billion term loan in less than six months, according to people familiar with the situation. 
 
The company is offering to repay $300 million of the distressed debt within three months if the amendment proposal is accepted and the remaining amount in the subsequent three months, said the people, who asked not to be identified because the talks are private. The lenders are reviewing the proposal and are seeking more details about how the repayment will be funded, the people said. 

Byju’s and its lenders have been mired in a conflict for almost a year, during which rounds of negotiations to revamp its loan agreement have failed. The company elected to miss an interest payment on its term loan, one of the largest by a startup globally, exacerbating a dispute that underpins its mounting distress. 

The company has sought a swift resolution and execution of an amendment, they said. It’s unclear whether the parties will reach an agreement, a critical step in a broader campaign to turn around the startup once deemed India’s most valuable at $22 billion.

Chart

Also Read

Byju's lenders say lawsuit is meritless, designed to dodge obligations

Byju's schedules call for lenders to discuss loan amendment proposal

Byju's reaches agreement to rework terms of $1.2 billion loan: Report

Byju's lenders, their advisers weigh options after missed interest payment

Byju's accuses lenders of manufacturing fake debt crisis to extort money

Fintech firm Perfios raises $229 mn from Kedaara in Series D funding

Industry needs to match govt steps taken in last 9 yrs: RC Bhargava

Grasim plans to open 100-120 retail stores in smaller cities in next 2 yrs

Need clear chain of command to handle safety, DGCA tells Air India

Reliance Industries pushes battery unit timeline by 2 years to 2026

A lenders’ representative declined to comment regarding the repayment proposal from the company. A spokesperson for Byju’s didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Byju Raveendran, the son of educators, launched his eponymous learning app in 2015. The firm, whose parent company is formally known as Think & Learn Pvt, raised the five-year loan in 2021 to bolster its growth outside India.

The loan is being quoted at 49.8 cents on the dollar, Bloomberg-compiled data show. A level below 70 is generally considered distressed.

Topics : Byju's Loan repayment Indian lenders

First Published: Sep 11 2023 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesLatest News UpdatesSovereign Gold Bond Tranche IIAsia Cup 2023 IND vs PAK Live ScoreLG Gram 16 ReviewStocks to WatchGold-Silver PricesBengaluru Bandh TodayG20 SummitTop Headlines Today

Companies News

Reliance explores chipmaking foray, in talks with potential partnerQuick commerce unicorn Zepto makes Ankit Agarwal chief product officer

Election News

Polling stations to be opened in 40 Naxalite-affected villages of BastarCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

G20 Summit 2023 LIVE: Rishi Sunak, Fumio Kishida arrive in New DelhiIndia gets ready to host G20 amid fragmented geopolitical environment

Economy News

'India needs to grow at 8-9% for 20 yrs to become developed nation by 2047'Under new labour laws, unused leaves beyond 30 will be paid for by employer
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon