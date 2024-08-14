Tata Steel acquires about 1.16 bn equity shares in Singapore-based T Steel

Tata Steel on Wednesday said it has acquired about 1.16 billion equity shares in its Singapore-based arm for $ 182 million.

"Tata Steel acquired 1,15,92,35,669 ordinary equity shares of face value $ 0.157 each aggregating to $ 182 million (Rs 1,528.24 crore) in T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd (TSHP)," the company said in an exchange filing.

Post this acquisition, TSHP will continue to be a wholly-owned subsidiary of the company, it added.