Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / Vedanta raises OFS size of Hindustan Zinc, set to offload 3.31% stake

Vedanta raises OFS size of Hindustan Zinc, set to offload 3.31% stake

On Tuesday, the Vedanta board approved the sale of up to 11 crore shares or 2.60 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc through offer-for-sale (OFS)

Vedanta

Vedanta has reported 36.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,606 crore for the quarter ended June 2024. | Photo: Reuters

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mining conglomerate Vedanta on Wednesday said it has raised the offer-for-sale size of Hindustan Zinc and will now offload 3.31 per cent stake in the company, representing up to 14 crore shares.
On Tuesday, the Vedanta board approved the sale of up to 11 crore shares or 2.60 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc through offer-for-sale (OFS).
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
"The duly authorised Committee of Directors of Vedanta Ltd , at its meeting held on August 14, 2024, has approved the sale of up to 14,00,00,000 equity shares of Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL), representing 3.31 per cent of the issued and paid-up equity share capital of HZL, by way of an offer-for-sale," Vedanta said in a filing to BSE.
At Wednesday's closing price of Rs 572.95 apiece on BSE, the sale of HZL's 14 crore shares will fetch Vedanta Rs 8,021 crore.
At 11 crore shares, the amount would have been Rs 6,302 crore.
At the end of the June quarter, Vedanta owned 64.92 per cent stake in HZL while the government had 29.54 per cent.

More From This Section

Madhu Sasidhar

Bangladesh crisis will not impact Apollo's revenue, says top executive

Ola electric

Ola Electric Q1 results: Loss widens to Rs 346 cr; revenue at Rs 1,644 cr

UPI, UPI payments, UPI payment

Top 3 players processed 93% of all transactions on UPI in July: NPCI

Tata Housing

Tata Housing announces Independence Day offers to potential customers

Byjus, Byju

SC stays NCLAT order approving Byju's settlement of dues with BCCI

Vedanta plans to demerge its aluminium, oil and gas, power, base metals, and iron and steel businesses into separate listed entities.
This demerger aims to reduce refinancing risks and reliance on dividends from Vedanta Resources Ltd (VRL).
As on June 30, 2024, Vedanta's net debt stood at Rs 61,324 crore.
Vedanta has reported 36.5 per cent rise in consolidated net profit at Rs 3,606 crore for the quarter ended June 2024.
The company had posted a net profit of Rs 2,640 crore in the year-ago period. Income rose to Rs 36,698 crore from Rs 34,279 crore.
Last month, the mining conglomerate raised Rs 8,500 crore (over USD 1 billion) through Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) of 19.31 crore equity shares at an issue price of Rs 440 per share.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

mining, metals

Metal shares fall on adverse SC ruling; Tata Steel, Vedanta drop up to 6%

Vedanta's Hindustan Zinc Limited

Hindustan Zinc dips 4% as Vedanta board okays 2.6% stake sale via OFS

Vedanta

Has Vedanta put its steel business sale on hold after $1 bn share boost?

Vedanta

Vedanta Q1 FY25 results: Net profit rises 36.6% to Rs 3,606 crore

Vedanta

Vedanta hopeful to complete demerger process by year end, says CFO

Topics : Vedanta Hindustan Zinc share sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 6:04 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayHar Ghar Tiranga 2024IPO listing todaySaraswati Saree Depot IPOLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market OutlookOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon