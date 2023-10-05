ICICI Bank launches 'Festive Bonanza' with offers up to Rs 26,000

ICICI Bank on Thursday announced the launch of 'Festive Bonanza', with exciting offers, discounts and cashback of up to Rs 26,000 for its customers ahead of the festive season. The customers can avail these benefits by purchasing various items using the bank's credit/debit cards, internet banking, UPI via Rupay credit cards, and Cardless EMI. In addition, the bank is also offering benefits in the form of no-cost EMI using the debit/credit cards and a special offer of no-cost EMI on iPhone 15.

Speaking at the launch, Rakesh Jha, Executive Director of ICICI Bank said, “We are delighted to launch 'Festive Bonanza', which includes a wide range of offers, discounts, and cashbacks for our customers. The bank has partnered with leading brands and e-commerce platforms to come up with exciting offers that are relevant for our customers.”

Further, the bank will also be introducing special festive offers on its home loans, auto loans, and two-wheeler loans.

“The bank has curated various offers to cater to the diverse needs of the customers during the festive season, in categories such as electronics, mobiles, fashion, jewellery, furniture, travel, dining and more, and with a host of leading brands including iPhone, MakeMyTrip, Tata Neu, OnePlus, HP, Microsoft, Croma, Reliance Digital, LG, Sony, Samsung, Tanishq, Taj, Zomato, and Swiggy. The bank has partnered with Flipkart for The Big Billion Days sale (from October 8 to October 15), Myntra for Big Fashion Festival (from October 6 to October 19), and Amazon for its Great Indian Festival sale (around the last week of October). The bank will also introduce special and attractive offers for its customers on retail loan products like home loan, auto loan, and two-wheeler loan shortly,” the exchange filing said.