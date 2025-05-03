Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 08:59 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / TCS partners with Kuwait's Jazeera Airways to drive AI-led transformation

TCS partners with Kuwait's Jazeera Airways to drive AI-led transformation

The collaboration aims to modernize Jazeera Airways' digital platforms, including its website and mobile apps, and introduce an advanced AI-powered chatbot to enhance the customer experience

TCS, Tata Consultancy Services

TCS will deploy its expertise in artificial intelligence | File Photo

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has partnered with Kuwait's Jazeera Airways to drive AI-led transformation aimed at enhancing customer experience and operational efficiency.

The collaboration aims to modernize Jazeera Airways' digital platforms, including its website and mobile apps, and introduce an advanced AI-powered chatbot to enhance the customer experience.

As part of this, TCS will deploy its expertise in artificial intelligence, platform engineering, and user experience design to create a seamless, hyper-personalised journey for travellers.

"By leveraging TCS' expertise in agentic AI and platform engineering, Jazeera Airways aims to unlock new revenue streams, enhance its digital channels, and deliver hyper-personalized customer experiences, positioning itself at the forefront of innovation and customer-centric transformation in the aviation sector," TCS said in a statement.

 

The airline's CEO, Barathan Pasupathi, emphasized that the partnership with TCS is laying the groundwork for a new era focused on seamless, customer-centric travel.

Jazeera Airways operates flights to over 60 destinations across the Middle East, South Asia, and Europe, having served more than 5 million passengers since its inception in 2004 as Middle East's first private airline.

More From This Section

mutual funds, investments, InvITs, Reits

RackBank to scale up Raipur Datacentre Park investment to ₹3,000 crore

Indian bank

Indian Bank Q4 profit rises 32% to ₹2,956 crore on improved core income

Uday Shankar, Vice-Chairperson, JioStar

JioStar to spend Rs 33,000 crore on content in FY26: Uday Shankar

Kotak Mahindra Bank

Kotak Mahindra Bank Q4 results: Consolidated net profit down 7.5% Y-o-Y

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

ICAI likely to complete review of Gensol, BluSmart financials in 6 months

Topics : Artificial intelligence Tata Consultancy Services Kuwait Aviation

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 8:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon