Saturday, May 03, 2025 | 06:06 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JioStar to spend Rs 33,000 crore on content in FY26: Uday Shankar

JioStar to spend Rs 33,000 crore on content in FY26: Uday Shankar

JioStar's Vice-Chairperson Uday Shankar emphasised that a new approach for monetisation is needed in the industry, which will in turn help Indian media companies to achieve huge valuations

Uday Shankar, Vice-Chairperson, JioStar

Uday Shankar, Vice-Chairperson, JioStar, pointed out that India’s video entertainment sector is currently valued at around $30 billion. | File Photo

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 6:06 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest media company JioStar will spend Rs 33,000 crore on content in the financial year 2025-26 (FY26), said Uday Shankar, its vice- chairperson.
 
JioStar, the newly formed joint venture between Reliance Industries' Viacom18 and The Walt Disney's India unit, had spent Rs 30,000 crore in FY25 on content and Rs 25,000 crore in FY24 (before the joint venture).
 
“In three years (referring to 2024, 2025 and 2026) alone we have spent more than $10 billion,” Shankar, who is also the co-founder of Bodhi Tree Systems, said at a fireside chat in the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit (WAVES).
 
 
He added that when a media company is investing, its investment entirely targets the Indian consumer, their tastes and their requirements. The company’s investments are for the Indian audiences and the recovery of the investments is also from India, while he highlighted the importance of growing India’s storytelling ecosystem rather than relying on global content.
 
He explained that the current business models of advertisement and subscription in the market are outdated and there has been no major innovation for many years in the media and entertainment industry in this segment. He emphasised that a new approach for monetisation is needed in the industry, which will in turn help Indian media companies to achieve huge valuations compared to global giants like Netflix and Tencent.

Also Read

Uday Shankar

JioStar won't limit itself to premium subscription model, says Uday Shankar

RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru weather update

IPL 2025, RCB vs CSK: Bengaluru weather update, hourly rain forecast today

La Liga

Alaves vs Atletico Madrid La Liga live match time and streaming details

women safety women security crime against women

UP govt upgrades SHe-box portal to strengthen women's workplace safety

India Pakistan, India, Pakistan

Pahalgam attack: India halts all mail & parcel exchange with Pakistan

 
He had the same view as many other global and Indian executives who had been present at the WAVES that India’s media and entertainment industry has more potential to grow.
 
At the same fireside chat, Vivek Couto, managing and executive director, Media Partners Asia, said that the Indian media industry is valued at $30 billion, while in the US it is at $200 billion and in China it is valued at $75 billion.
 
Talking about the untapped advertising potential in Tier-III and -IV cities, Shankar said, “In advertising, India has really only seen the first phase of brand building. The challenge is that we've largely stuck to the same pool of advertisers for years. To move forward, we need to tap into the decentralised economic activity happening in Tier-II, III, and IV cities. If we can help these emerging businesses scale, build new brands, and bring them into the advertising ecosystem, it would create enormous value. If that happens, I genuinely believe the market could double in the next five years.”

More From This Section

BluSmart funding news, BluSmart revival plans, climate funds investing in BluSmart, BluSmart electric mobility investment, BluSmart Eversource Capital deal, BluSmart distress funding, BluSmart EV ride hailing, clean energy investment India, BluSmart

ICAI likely to complete review of Gensol, BluSmart financials in 6 months

Supreme Court, SC

BPSL liquidation: What is Article 142? When can the Supreme Court use it?

PremiumReliance Jio

Jio-Facebook deal: SAT nixes Reliance Industries plea against Sebi penalty

PremiumJust a day ahead of the hurriedly called Vodafone Idea (Vi) meeting meant to soothe the nerves of investors amid the company's sliding stock price and a negative narrative around it, the telco announced a $3.6-billion (Rs 30,000 crore) deal with glob

Vi amends shareholders' pact to ease governance for promoter groups

Tim Cook

Apple to source most US iPhones from India in June quarter: Tim Cook

Topics : Uday Shankar Entertainment Reliance Jio

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 03 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesSBI Q4 ResultsStock Market todayGold-Silver Price TodayAther Energy IPO Allotment StatusRR vs MI Pitch ReportAdani Enterprises Q4 Results 2025BSE Odisha 10th ResultIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon