TCS announces 4.5-7% salary hikes, double-digit for top performers

TCS announces 4.5-7% salary hikes, double-digit for top performers

TCS has resumed salary hikes with 4.5-7% raises for most staff and double-digit increments for top performers after delaying its annual review amid macroeconomic challenges

TCS

Employees will receive their revised pay when salaries are credited at the end of this month. The hike band is similar to last year (Photo: Reuters)

Avik Das Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India’s largest IT services firm, Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), has rolled out annual salary hikes of about 4.5–7 per cent for most employees, effective from September, the company said.
 
Employees with exceptional performance have been rewarded with double-digit hikes of at least 10 per cent for the financial year 2024–25 that ended on March 31.
 
The hikes are in line with those offered by other IT services firms in recent years.
 
TCS, which usually announces hikes in April, had deferred them this year citing an unfavourable and uncertain macroeconomic environment. It maintained this position in July when it announced its second-quarter results, but formally confirmed the resumption of salary hikes last month.
 
 
Employees will receive their revised pay when salaries are credited at the end of this month. The hike band is similar to last year.

At TCS, the grade structure starts with Y for trainees, followed by systems engineer at C1, then C2, C3 (A and B), C4, C5 and CXOs. Employees from the C3 band are usually classified as seniors. Hikes for senior management are yet to be finalised. 
 
After a freeze between April and July, when companies withheld increments due to macroeconomic uncertainties and tariff threats, IT firms have resumed their hike cycles. Cognizant also announced last month that it will raise salaries for most employees from November 1.
 
However, in July TCS said it would cut about 2 per cent of its workforce, or around 12,000 employees, citing the inability to deploy them on projects due to rapidly evolving AI skill requirements.
 
Those affected were mostly mid to senior managers with decades of service, but the company said the move was necessary to protect operating margins under pressure.
 
Analysts told Business Standard last month that the workforce reduction would create room for TCS to increase salaries for the rest of its employees.
 
The decision to resume increments will be a relief for staff at TCS and across the IT sector.
 
Infosys rolled out its FY25 salary hikes in two phases, with increments of around 5–8 per cent and double-digit raises for top performers. Some employees received their hikes in January, while others got them in April.
 
With TCS and Infosys announcing pay revisions, alongside Cognizant, attention now turns to Wipro. The company’s hikes usually take effect from September 1, but it has yet to indicate when they will be implemented this year.

Topics : TCS Salary hike employees

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 4:53 PM IST

