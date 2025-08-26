Tuesday, August 26, 2025 | 07:32 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
TCS appoints Amit Kapur to lead newly formed AI and services unit

TCS appoints Amit Kapur to lead newly formed AI and services unit

Kapur's appointment, effective from September, comes at a time when Indian IT companies are racing to adopt and offer more AI products to their clients to attract tech spending

"Over the last few years, TCS has made major forays on the AI front by scaling our capabilities, reskilling our workforce and deepening our partnerships," the company said in the memo. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters BENGALURU
Last Updated : Aug 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Indian IT firm Tata Consultancy Services has named Amit Kapur as the head of its newly formed AI and services transformation unit, a company memo seen by Reuters showed on Tuesday.

Kapur's appointment, effective from September, comes at a time when Indian IT companies are racing to adopt and offer more AI products to their clients to attract tech spending, which has remained suppressed for many quarters.

"Over the last few years, TCS has made major forays on the AI front by scaling our capabilities, reskilling our workforce and deepening our partnerships," the company said in the memo.

TCS' formation of the new unit comes weeks after the Indian IT major announced plans to cut 12,000 jobs, flaring up signals that India's $283 billion outsourcing sector could see more layoffs as the use of AI deepens.

 

The company did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment seeking confirmation on Kapur's appointment.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Aug 26 2025 | 7:30 PM IST

Upcoming IPO 2025
