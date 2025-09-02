Tuesday, September 02, 2025 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Jain Irrigation Systems to raise up to ₹500 crore via QIP to fund expansion

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that the Board approved the company's plan to raise funds through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP)

In 2024-25, the Maharashtra-based Jain Irrigation Systems had posted a net profit of Rs 25.69 crore on a total income of Rs 5,793.24 crore. | Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 02 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

Jain Irrigation Systems on Tuesday said it plans to raise up to Rs 500 crore by selling shares to institutional investors.

In a regulatory filing on Tuesday, the company informed that the Board approved the company's plan to raise funds through Qualified Institutional Placement (QIP).

"The Board approved the raising of funds by way of issuance of equity shares combination thereof, in one or more tranches ... for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore by way of Qualified Institutions Placement (QIP) ..," Jain Irrigation Systems said.

The decision is subject to the receipt of such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of the shareholders of the company.

 

In July, Jain Irrigation Systems reported an 8.5 per cent fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 11.19 crore for the latest quarter ended June 2025. Its net profit stood at Rs 12.23 crore in the year-ago period.

The total income rose to Rs 1,547.68 crore in the April-June period of 2025-26, from Rs 1,479.24 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

In 2024-25, the Maharashtra-based Jain Irrigation Systems had posted a net profit of Rs 25.69 crore on a total income of Rs 5,793.24 crore.

The company is engaged in the manufacturing of micro irrigation systems, PVC P pipes, HDPE pipes, plastic sheets, agro-processed products, renewable energy solutions, tissue culture plants, financial services and other agricultural inputs.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jain Irrigation Jain Irrigation Systems Fundraising

First Published: Sep 02 2025 | 4:26 PM IST

