Zoho rolls out ERP platform to tap underserved SME market in India

SaaS major Zoho has announced the launch of a new enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform aimed at addressing what it sees as a large and underserved market among India’s small and mid-sized enterprises (SMEs).

Why has ERP adoption among SMEs remained limited?

The Chennai-based company believes that ERP remains one of the most critical software systems for enterprises, but adoption among smaller firms in India has been constrained by high costs, long implementation cycles and heavy dependence on consultants.

Sivaramakrishnan Iswaran, global head of finance and operations BU at Zoho and chief executive officer of Zoho Payment Technologies, said that when growing companies outgrow their existing systems, there are few easy alternatives and businesses often have to spend heavily to move to the next stage.

“One of the aspects is affordability, but even if they are able to invest, there are issues. Most ERP systems available in the market are heavily consultant-dependent. Small businesses don’t have the luxury of paying for expensive consultants, long rollouts or complex deployments. There is a huge gap in the market, and that is what we are trying to solve,” Iswaran said in an interview with Business Standard.

Why is Zoho launching the ERP first in India?

Zoho will roll out the product first in India, where it sees a large opportunity driven by rapid formalisation and digitisation of businesses, as well as a growing push to adopt domestically built software. The platform will eventually be taken to global markets as well.

Iswaran estimates that the addressable opportunity in India alone runs into hundreds of millions of dollars. Interest is also coming from government departments and public sector units that are increasingly evaluating Indian alternatives to global software products.

How does the new ERP fit into Zoho’s existing product suite?

While Zoho already has tens of thousands of customers using its accounting, inventory and operations software, the new ERP brings these modules together into a single, integrated product. Customers who were earlier using individual applications will now be offered a full ERP suite, with the ability to expand functionality as their businesses scale.

Migration from existing ERP systems will be phased rather than abrupt. Companies can run Zoho modules alongside their current platforms and gradually shift workloads over time. “In many cases, ERP systems will coexist initially, and migration will happen over a period. Ease of adoption has always been our focus,” the executive said.

What role do pricing and AI play in Zoho’s ERP strategy?

The ERP solution from Zoho is also positioned as an example of how talent in rural India can create globally competitive products. “ERP is the culmination of the last 17–18 years of effort that we have put into creating a suite of products,” Iswaran said.

He added that the pricing would be competitive. “The focus is on increasing market share and hence it will be affordable. Historically, too, Zoho’s products have been better priced than rivals, for instance Zoho Books,” he said.

Zoho has embedded artificial intelligence across automation, reporting, audits, workflow creation and anomaly detection. Users will be able to generate invoices, extract insights from financial reports, set up workflows through prompts and flag irregularities without needing specialist support.