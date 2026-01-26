Higher volumes, lower costs positive for UltraTech Cement stock

Market leader UltraTech Cement’s Q3FY26 results beat consensus. Consolidated operating profit grew 35 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 3,920 crore. Operating profit per tonne rose 6 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,007, while margins expanded 170 basis points Y-o-Y to about 18 per cent. Adjusted net profit grew 32 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,790 crore. Consolidated net debt stood at Rs 17,930 crore, down from Rs 19,710 crore in September 2025 (Rs 17,670 crore in March 2025).

Management hopes to operate at over 90 per cent capacity in Q4FY26. Expansions, funded entirely through internal accruals, are on schedule. Guidance is for a net debt-to-operating profit ratio of below 1 time by the end of FY26 (1.1 times at the end of Q3).

Sales volume rose 15 per cent Y-o-Y on a like-to-like basis, with consolidated revenue reported at Rs 21,830 crore (up 23 per cent Y-o-Y), operating profit at Rs 3,920 crore (up 35 per cent), and adjusted net profit at Rs 1,790 crore (up 32 per cent Y-o-Y). Sales volume stood at 38.9 million tonnes. RMC (ready-mix concrete) and white cement revenues increased 26 per cent and 6 per cent Y-o-Y, respectively.

Blended realisation declined 4 per cent Y-o-Y (down 3 per cent quarter-on-quarter). Grey cement realisation was flat Y-o-Y. However, operating expenditure per tonne declined 6 per cent Y-o-Y due to lower variable costs, other expenses, and freight costs. Depreciation rose 19 per cent, while finance costs increased 8 per cent Y-o-Y, and other income fell 45 per cent Y-o-Y. The effective tax rate was 24.2 per cent, down from 25.2 per cent in Q2FY26 but higher than 19.4 per cent in Q3FY25. The company also realised Rs 200–250 crore from the sale of non-core assets, including a coal mining company in Indonesia.

For 9MFY26, revenue rose 19 per cent, while operating profit increased 44 per cent and adjusted net profit grew 46 per cent Y-o-Y. Operating profit per tonne rose 23 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 1,042, while operating profit margins expanded 320 basis points Y-o-Y to 18 per cent.

Lead distance for dispatches was 363 kilometres, down 13 kilometres Y-o-Y and 3 kilometres Q-o-Q. Green power penetration stood at 42.1 per cent in Q3FY26, up from 33.4 per cent a year ago and 41.6 per cent in Q2FY26. Construction of the phase IV expansion is underway. Capital expenditure is estimated at Rs 9,500–10,000 crore for FY26, with Rs 7,200 crore incurred in 9MFY26 and the balance planned in Q4FY26.

Management pointed to improving demand and expects better pricing power in Q4FY26. In the North and West, there is a focus on transport and logistics, while the South is witnessing metro expansions, IT hubs, data centres, and a major push to develop Amaravati. In the East and Central regions, roads offer visibility, along with affordable housing.

Management said brand conversion in Kesoram reached 69 per cent by December 2025 and crossed 58 per cent in India Cements. Full rebranding of Kesoram Cement will be completed by June 2026. UltraTech has begun a cost-improvement capex programme, with Rs 260 crore spent out of the committed Rs 380 crore. Benefits will be visible from Q4FY27. Kesoram’s operating profit per tonne declined Q-o-Q to Rs 600 in Q3FY26 from Rs 755 in Q2FY26 due to ongoing integration and transition-related costs, but management remains confident margins will improve.

India Cements also has a cost-improvement capex programme underway, with Rs 140 crore spent out of a committed Rs 600 crore, and results expected from Q4FY27. Management maintained its guidance of Rs 1,000 per tonne operating profit by Q4FY27 at India Cements.

UltraTech hopes to deliver savings of Rs 100 per tonne in FY26. In Q4FY26, 8–9 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of new capacity is to be commissioned, followed by 12 mtpa in FY27 and the remainder by FY28. The cable and wire project is expected to see product launches by Q3FY27.