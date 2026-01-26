Monday, January 26, 2026 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
HPCL bets big on renewables and biofuels to meet 2040 net-zero target

HPCL bets big on renewables and biofuels to meet 2040 net-zero target

HPCL's capex spending includes 15% for gas projects, 8% for renewables, 4 per cent for biofuels, 3% for electric vehicle (EV) or alternate fuels and 6% for net zero projects

To meet net-zero targets, HPCL aims to boost its biofuel capacity to 300 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) by 2027-28 from 12.06 TMT in 2024-25.

Shubhangi Mathur New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 26 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned oil refiner Hindustan Petroleum Corporation (HPCL) plans to aggressively invest in renewables, biofuels and net-zero projects as part of a larger plan to achieve its net zero emissions target by 2040. 
Green energy-related projects would account for around 36 per cent of the company’s capital expenditure amounting to Rs 28,000 crore planned for the five-year period ending 2027-28, the company said in an investor presentation. It is planning an overall capex of around Rs 77,000 crore during the period.
 
HPCL’s capex spending includes 15 per cent for gas projects, 8 per cent for renewables, 4 per cent for biofuels, 3 per cent for electric vehicle (EV) or alternate fuels and 6 per cent for net zero projects. The remaining capex will be allocated across segments, with 7 per cent earmarked for non-fuel businesses, 5 per cent for petrochemicals, and the bulk 52 per cent directed towards its core petroleum operations.
 
 
The focus on green projects is a major shift in HPCL’s capex strategy as the company spent less than 2 per cent on enhancing biofuels and renewable capacities and only around 5 per cent on enhancing the city gas distribution (CGD) network in the previous five years through 2023-24.
 
To meet net-zero targets, HPCL aims to boost its biofuel capacity to 300 thousand metric tonnes (TMT) by 2027-28 from 12.06 TMT in 2024-25. HPCL plans to build a 100 kilolitres per day (klpd) 2G ethanol biorefinery at Bathinda, Punjab, at a project cost of Rs 1,421 crore, among several other biofuel projects.

The country’s third-largest refiner also plans to increase its renewable energy capacity to 2,400 megawatts (MW) by 2027-28 from 224 MW at the end of March 2025. A solar power plant at Galiveedu in Andhra Pradesh is under construction at a project cost of Rs 682 crore.
 
Under the green hydrogen business, the company plans to drastically raise capacity to 9,670 tonnes per annum (TPA) by 2027-28 from 3.5 TPA in 2024-25. HPCL has commissioned a 370 TPA green hydrogen plant at its Visakh refinery.
 
Meanwhile, a 5,000 TPA green hydrogen project at the Visakh refinery and a 4,300 TPA green hydrogen project at its Rajasthan refinery are in the pipeline. The company is planning to invest an overall Rs 60,000 crore towards net-zero plans by 2040.
 

First Published: Jan 26 2026 | 5:49 PM IST

