Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Telecom company MTNL defaults on Rs 422 cr loan payments from various banks

The total default amount comprises Rs 328.75 crore default on instalment of principal and Rs 93.3 crore towards interest on debt for June and July

MTNL, telecom

MTNL has sought Rs 1,151.65 crore from the government for payment of interest arising out of sovereign guarantee bonds in the current fiscal.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 05 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned telecom company MTNL has defaulted on bank loan payments worth Rs 422.05 crore, a regulatory filing said on Monday.
The total default amount comprises Rs 328.75 crore default on instalment of principal and Rs 93.3 crore towards interest on debt for June and July.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
According to the details shared by MTNL, it has defaulted on the payment of Rs 155.76 crore on debt raised from Union Bank of India, Rs 140.37 crore from State Bank of India, Rs 40.33 crore from Bank of India, Rs 40.01 crore from Punjab & Sind Bank, Rs 41.54 crore from Punjab National Bank and Rs 4.04 crore from UCO Bank.
The telecom firm earlier raised Rs 5,573.52 crore in debt from these banks.
The loss-making telecom firm has total borrowings of Rs 7,873.52 crore from banks and financial institutions, and the total debt of the company stands at Rs 31,944.51 crore.
MTNL has sought Rs 1,151.65 crore from the government for payment of interest arising out of sovereign guarantee bonds in the current fiscal.
Separately, the government, in the Budget, has proposed to allocate Rs 3,668.97 crore for the payment of the principal amount of MTNL bonds.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

MTNL seeks Rs 1,151.65 cr for sovereign guarantee bonds interest in FY25

This PSU telecom stock has zoomed 110% in 2 weeks; hits over 14-year high

MTNL defaults on Rs 37.5 crore Punjab & Sind Bank loan instalment

MTNL stock soars 19% as govt deposits Rs 92 cr to pay bond interest dues

MTNL deposits bond interest payout after invocation of govt guarantee

Topics : MTNL Bank loan fraud Bank loan default Bank loans

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 05 2024 | 11:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh protestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon