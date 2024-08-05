Adani Energy Solutions raises $1 billion, gets bids from US investors

India's Adani Energy Solutions raised $1 billion through a share sale, which got bids from U.S. investors and sovereign wealth funds, the power distribution company said on Monday.



The qualified institutional placement (QIP) was the Adani Group's first fundraising from equity markets after a $2.5 billion

share sale was scrapped in February last year.



The issue received bids from utility-focussed U.S. investors entering India for the first time along with sovereign wealth funds, Indian mutual funds, and insurance companies, Adani Energy said.



It did not disclose the names of the investors.