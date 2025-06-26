Thursday, June 26, 2025 | 11:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Tesla executive Omead Afshar, Elon Musk confidant, leaves company: Report

Tesla executive Omead Afshar, Elon Musk confidant, leaves company: Report

Afshar, who was part of the CEO's office at Tesla, had started overseeing sales and manufacturing operations in Europe and North America last year

Tesla

Several top executives left Tesla amid restructuring and layoffs, including CFO Zach Kirkhorn, chief battery engineer Drew Baglino, and Rebecca Tinucci, who led the Supercharging division. (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tesla executive and a confidant of CEO Elon Musk, Omead Afshar, has left the company, according to a person familiar with the matter. 
Afshar, who was part of the CEO's office at Tesla, had started overseeing sales and manufacturing operations in Europe and North America last year. 
Demand has tumbled, especially in Europe and North America, for the company's aging line-up of vehicles as Musk embraced right-wing politics and amid heightened competition from Chinese rivals. 
Last year, Tesla underwent a sweeping leadership shakeup as Musk's efforts to trim costs and pivot strategy to focus on self-driving technology and robotics led a wave of executive departures. 
 
Several top executives left Tesla amid restructuring and layoffs, including CFO Zach Kirkhorn, chief battery engineer Drew Baglino, and Rebecca Tinucci, who led the Supercharging division. 
Separately, Jenna Ferrua, who headed human resources operations in Austin, has also quit, according to media reports.
Tesla and Musk did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment, while emails to Afshar were not delivered.
 

Topics : Elon Musk Tesla CEO

First Published: Jun 26 2025 | 11:10 PM IST

