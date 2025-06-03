Tesla India leases prime space in Mumbai's Kurla for Rs 37.5 lakh monthly

Electric vehicle giant Tesla India Motor & Energy Pvt Ltd has leased two large ground-floor units at Lodha Logistics Park in Kurla West, Mumbai, as it ramps up its operations in India. According to registration documents accessed by CRE Matrix, a data driven real estate firm, Tesla will pay a starting monthly rent of Rs 37.53 lakh for the space, with a security deposit of Rs 2.25 crore.
The lease was registered on May 16, 2025, and covers 24,565 sq. ft. across Units G-101 & G-102 of Building 1.
The lease is for a five-year period, with a rent-free window of one month and ten days. Rent payments will officially begin from June 1, 2025.
The lease agreement includes 20 car parking slots, and the starting rent works out to Rs 153 per sq. ft., with a 5% escalation every year. Additionally, Tesla will pay common area maintenance (CAM) charges of ₹10 per sq. ft., which will also increase by 5% annually.
The licensor of the property is Bellissimo in City FC Mumbai 1 Pvt Ltd, a Lodha Group entity. LLP, Kurla is planned over 8 acres with potential development of 4 Lakh sq ft.
Key details:
- Monthly rent: Rs 37.5 lakh
- License Period:- 5 years
- License Commencement Date:- 20th Apr 2025
- Rent Free Period:- 1 Month & 10 days
- Rent Commencement Date:- 1st June 2025
- Rent Escalation:- 5% per annum
- CAM Charges:- ₹ 10 per sq.ft. of chargeable area with 5% escalation every financial year
This deal signals Tesla’s growing footprint in India, particularly in key metros like Mumbai, as it prepares for local expansion. “Tesla’s India entry is taking shape through a deliberate, multi-city rollout — from its office in Pune to flagship showrooms in BKC and Delhi-NCR, co-working presence in BKC, and now a strategic warehousing facility in Kurla West, Mumbai. This 24,565 sq. ft. lease at ₹153 per sq. ft. is more than a real estate transaction — it’s a signal of intent. Backed by data, we’re witnessing Tesla build a high-impact EV ecosystem across India, anchored by prime commercial and logistics assets," said Abhishek Kiran Gupta, CEO, CRE Matrix.