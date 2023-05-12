Maruti Suzuki to invest $5.5 bn by 2030 to double its capacity in India



The automaker will invest Rs 45,000 crore to start eight assembly lines with an annual production capacity of 250,000 units each across two new facilities, the report added. The construction of a new unit in Haryana's Kharkhoda has already started. Maruti Suzuki will invest over $5.5 billion in India and double its production capacity to four million vehicles a year by 2030, a report by The Economic Times (ET) said on Friday. This will be done to increase exports and enhance the company's local market share.



Currently, Maruti Suzuki has a total installed capacity of two million units across Haryana's Gurgaon and Mahesar, and Gujarat's Mehsana. The company has reportedly received approval to add a capacity of up to one million units in Kharkhoda. It has also received in-principal approval for another one million units at a new site. The location of this new site is yet to be finalised.



In April, the company's total vehicle sales jumped 6.5 per cent to 160,529 units in April 2023 from 150,661 units in April 2022. In a release, the company said that the shortage of electronic components had some impact on the production of vehicles. "Looking at future demand, the likely market size in the next eight years, we would need to set up an additional production capacity of one million units," the company's chairman RC Bhargava was quoted as saying in the report.

Also Read Maruti Suzuki Q3 preview: Profit may decline up to 8% QoQ on lower volumes Maruti Suzuki Q4 net profit up 42.6%; firm declares dividend of Rs 90/share Maruti Suzuki India's sales jump 6.5% in April, exports drop by 8% Planning to buy Fronx? Maruti Suzuki to launch in India next week We have set a target of 60GW of renewable by 2032: NTPC Green's Bhargava Magicpin records multi-fold growth in daily orders on ONDC in 5 weeks Pratt & Whitney says faces higher risks after Go First filed for bankruptcy Wadia Group company took $300 million loan from Deutsche Bank: Report NCLT dismisses Central Bank insolvency plea against Simplex Infrastructures SoftBank offloads 2% stake worth $120 million in Paytm to meet SEBI rules