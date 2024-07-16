Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Tesla veteran Jay Vijayan's startup Tekion secures $200 million funding

Automotive software platform gets backing of Dragoneer Investment Group at a valuation of $4 billion

Jay Vijayan

Jay Vijayan, founder and chief executive officer of Tekion

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tekion, an automotive software platform founded by former Tesla executive Jay Vijayan, has secured $200 million in growth equity capital from Dragoneer Investment Group, it said on Tuesday.

This financing round set Tekion’s valuation at more than $4 billion from the previous $3.5 billion. Tekion will use the capital to expand its product offering for dealer partners and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), speed up implementation timelines, and strengthen customer support.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“Tekion has charted an extraordinary growth path, revolutionising the automotive retail industry through our comprehensive and fully integrated platform,” said Jay Vijayan, founder and chief executive officer of Tekion. “Dragoneer’s team has followed our progress closely for multiple years, believes in our long-term vision, and carries an impressive track record investing in best-in-class vertical SaaS (software-as-a-service) businesses.”

Tekion is headquartered in Pleasanton, United States; its Asia–Pacific office is in Bengaluru and it has a regional centre in Chennai.

Tekion in 2023 had a 97 per cent year-on-year run rate revenue growth and expanded its partnerships to more than 2,000 automotive retailers, multiple leading-brand OEMs, and over 250 ecosystem technology partners. Tekion, which was founded in 2016, said it has an “industry-leading” Cloud platform and is rapidly gaining new customers. The firm said the recent addition of seasoned executives to its leadership team, including the chief financial officer, chief revenue officer, and chief technology officer, marks its “market momentum” and investments for growth.

“Tekion has built a market-defining platform with proven scalability in one of the largest and most complex industry verticals,” said Christian Jensen, partner at Dragoneer. “We see incredible opportunity ahead as automotive customers increasingly seek frictionless, digital-first experiences and automotive retailers seek competitive advantages, business efficiencies, and deep insights from powerful new technologies.”

Also Read

Bhavish Aggarwal

'Tesla's loss, not India's': Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal on Tesla's pullback

Elon musk,musk.elon

Indian EV startup extends offer to Tesla interns spurned by Elon Musk

Tesla chief Elon Musk (left) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had previously met in June last year in New York | PHOTO: PTI FILE

Elon Musk's Tesla initiates formal dialogue with govt on new EV policy

Tesla

Musk vs the rest: Who will be Tesla's biggest competitors in India?

tesla

Tesla scouts for 1st India showroom locations; plans to begin sales in 2024

Topics : tesla india automotive industry fundings Software services

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 11:11 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayDoda Terror AttackLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon