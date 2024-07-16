Business Standard
Cummins India inaugurates its first IT global competency centre in Pune

The facility aims to harness emerging digital technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the company said

The facility is an integral part of the company's multi-year IT transformational strategy and will focus on scaling up the operational efficiencies and speeding up the time-to-market of its products and services.

Press Trust of India Pune
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

Power solutions technology provider Cummins India on Tuesday launched its first IT Global Competency Centre (GCC) here to drive innovation across global operations through specialised talent and technical capabilities.
Set up at the company's India office campus in Pune's Balewadi area, the facility will house software engineers, product owners, architects, technology leads and process experts to drive innovation impacting the automobile, engineering research and development (ER&D), manufacturing and energy sectors, Cummins India said.
The facility aims to harness emerging digital technologies like artificial intelligence, machine learning and Robotic Process Automation (RPA), the company said.
With 55 per cent of women employees, GCC is leading the charge in gender diversity, and strengthening it across all tech roles will be a key focus area, it added.
This GCC aligns with the company's aspirations for business growth and India's continued progress, Annapurna Vishwanathan, Chief Information Officer at Cummins India, said, adding that "we will achieve this by leveraging India's exceptional talent pool to enhance digital enablement and process transformation, boosting our competitive edge".
The facility is an integral part of the company's multi-year IT transformational strategy and will focus on scaling up the operational efficiencies and speeding up the time-to-market of its products and services.
Further, the firm said this GCC will offer internship programmes for young talent and employment opportunities for veterans, individuals with special needs, women returning from maternity leave, and those re-entering the workforce.
The centre will also collaborate with educational institutions.
"As we position for the future, our inaugural IT GCC in India is a strategic move in building our IT capabilities to deliver an exceptional business experience for our stakeholders globally," Earl Newsome, Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Cummins Inc., said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Cummins India IT Industry

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 4:50 PM IST

