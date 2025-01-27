Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 07:25 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / The Body Shop eyes Rs 1,100 crore revenue in India within 3-5 years

The Body Shop eyes Rs 1,100 crore revenue in India within 3-5 years

Firm to focus on local manufacturing and new price points to drive double-digit growth

Mike Jatania, co-founder and executive chairman of Auréa Group

Mike Jatania, co-founder and executive chairman of Auréa Group

Akshara Srivastava Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Beauty and skincare brand The Body Shop is ramping up its presence in India and aims to achieve a revenue of Rs 1,100 crore in the next three to five years, under the ownership of UK-based consortium Auréa Group.
 
The consortium acquired The Body Shop in September 2024 after the company declared bankruptcy in February 2023.
 
“The Indian market is a very high-priority market for us and among our top five priority markets in the world. It’s a very strategic and substantial market. We want to pursue an omni-channel approach coupled with local manufacturing and pricing to drive significant double-digit growth,” said Mike Jatania, co-founder and executive chairman of Auréa Group, who is visiting India this week.
 
 
Speaking about quick commerce, where the brand has seen “phenomenal growth,” Jatania said the brand will focus on a channel-specific pricing strategy.
 
“We have seen a 300 per cent growth from the quick commerce channel, where items like gift sets and trial packs have performed well. Certain channels require certain price points – especially for the value-conscious Indian consumer, and we will need to deliver on these aspects to drive growth,” he said.

Also Read

Tata Steel, Tata

Tata Steel Q3 result: Net profit drops 43% to Rs 295 cr due to lower income

Sebi chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch at a recent event of AIBI (Association of Investment Bankers in India). (Photo credit: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Govt invites applications for Sebi chief post as Buch's term ends on Feb 28

IPO

Doosan Skoda Power aims to raise up to $115 million in Prague IPO

Mohan Goenka, vice-chairman and whole-time director of Emami

Emami Q3 result: Profit up at 7% to Rs 279 cr, revenue rise to Rs 1,049 cr

q3

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 results: PAT up 25% at Rs 548 cr NII rises 25%

 
The company, which currently operates 200 stores, plans to double that number in the next three to five years, focusing on enhancing the retail experience with product education.
 
“We will also need to embrace a new way where we allow local manufacturing. We have been assessing manufacturing partners for the future that meet our high global standards,” he added.
 
The company’s first 100 per cent India-manufactured products – The India Edit – were “executed in 12 weeks, and we hope to take them global in the coming years,” he further said.
 
The consortium is also looking to strengthen its presence in categories like haircare and fragrances, venture into ingestibles, and introduce new brands into the country.
 
“India is rich in terms of culture and ingredients, and we see some really interesting local opportunities coming out that we hope we can invest in and take global as well,” Jatania said.
 
The Indian beauty and personal care market is poised to reach $34 billion by 2028, up from $21 billion currently, according to a recent report by Nykaa and Redseer.

More From This Section

ITC hotels

ITC hotels to list on stock exchanges on Jan 29 after split: NSE circular

Arathi Krishna, Managing Director at Sundram Fasteners Ltd.

Auto parts firm Sundram Fasteners Q3 net profit flat at Rs 131 crore

JSW

JSW announces entry into copper business with Rs 2,600 cr investment

Coal Production, Coal power, Coal-fired power plants

SECL boosts pace of clearing mine overburden to increase coal output

TVS Motor company

TVS Motor plans to enter electric 3-wheeler cargo vehicle segment in Q4

Topics : The Body Shop skincare beauty care products

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 7:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEICC Men's Test Cricketer The yearBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon