Thomson Reuters Q4 revenue up 5%, raises 2025 organic growth targets

Thomson Reuters Q4 revenue up 5%, raises 2025 organic growth targets

The Toronto-based content and technology company reported quarterly revenue rising 5 per cent to $1.909 billion, slightly ahead of analyst expectations of $1.907 billion

The company raised its annualized dividend per share by 10 per cent.

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 06 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

Thomson Reuters reported on Thursday higher fourth-quarter revenue and raised its 2025 organic revenue growth targets. 
The Toronto-based content and technology company reported quarterly revenue rising 5 per cent to $1.909 billion, slightly ahead of analyst expectations of $1.907 billion, according to LSEG data. 
"2024 marked important progress at Thomson Reuters," said CEO Steve Hasker in a prepared statement. 
"Looking ahead to 2025, we continue to focus on investing in content-driven technology that helps professionals make complex decisions with confidence." 
The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings per share of $1.01. Wall Street expected a profit per share of 96 cents.
 

Operating profit rose 29 per cent to $722 million, boosted by the sale of FindLaw. 
Thomson Reuters said it now expected organic revenue to rise by 7 per cent to 7.5 per cent in 2025 from an earlier range of 6 per cent to 6.5 per cent. The company said it anticipated 7.5 per cent to 8 per cent organic growth in 2026. 
The company raised its annualized dividend per share by 10 per cent.   
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 

Thomson Reuters Q4 Results Technology

First Published: Feb 06 2025 | 6:39 PM IST

