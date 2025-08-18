Tips Music acquires Studio Radha's full catalogue to expand into Gujarat

Tips Music, a music and film production company, has acquired Studio Radha’s full music catalogue for an undisclosed amount to expand its footprint in Gujarat’s cultural music heritage, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
Studio Radha, known for its collection of more than 4,000 traditional songs — including devotional music, folk music and cultural storytelling — will add a heritage-rich catalogue to Tips’ portfolio and strengthen its position in regional Indian music. The company said it will also explore new digital streaming and global publishing opportunities. The Studio Radha catalogue will be made available across major streaming platforms and digital services under the Tips Music banner.
“This acquisition, which has an authentic voice of our culture, is a strategic move to deepen our presence in India’s vibrant regional music markets,” Kumar Taurani, Managing Director, Tips Music, said in a statement. “Beyond preserving this incredible legacy, our goal is to leverage our modern distribution infrastructure and introduce these timeless songs to a new generation of listeners globally. This aligns perfectly with our business strategy of investing in high-quality, diverse content that holds timeless appeal.”
In July, Saregama India, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, had entered into a deal with NAV Records to acquire 6,500 tracks across Haryanvi, Punjabi, Ghazals, devotional and indie pop genres.