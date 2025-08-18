Monday, August 18, 2025 | 06:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Tips Music acquires Studio Radha's full catalogue to expand into Gujarat

Tips Music acquires Studio Radha's full catalogue to expand into Gujarat

Tips Music has acquired Studio Radha's catalogue of over 4,000 devotional, folk and cultural songs to expand into Gujarat's music heritage and strengthen its regional portfolio

The much-anticipated provision of the deal value threshold (DVT) under the Competition Amendment Act 2023, notified on Monday, seeks to capture mergers and acquisitions (M&As) where the deal value exceeds Rs 2,000 crore or where the target company ha

In July, Saregama India, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, had entered into a deal with NAV Records to acquire 6,500 tracks across Haryanvi, Punjabi, Ghazals, devotional and indie pop genres. Representative Picture

Roshni Shekhar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 18 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tips Music, a music and film production company, has acquired Studio Radha’s full music catalogue for an undisclosed amount to expand its footprint in Gujarat’s cultural music heritage, the company said in a stock exchange filing on Monday.
 
Studio Radha, known for its collection of more than 4,000 traditional songs — including devotional music, folk music and cultural storytelling — will add a heritage-rich catalogue to Tips’ portfolio and strengthen its position in regional Indian music. The company said it will also explore new digital streaming and global publishing opportunities. The Studio Radha catalogue will be made available across major streaming platforms and digital services under the Tips Music banner.
 
 
“This acquisition, which has an authentic voice of our culture, is a strategic move to deepen our presence in India’s vibrant regional music markets,” Kumar Taurani, Managing Director, Tips Music, said in a statement. “Beyond preserving this incredible legacy, our goal is to leverage our modern distribution infrastructure and introduce these timeless songs to a new generation of listeners globally. This aligns perfectly with our business strategy of investing in high-quality, diverse content that holds timeless appeal.”
 
In July, Saregama India, part of the RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group, had entered into a deal with NAV Records to acquire 6,500 tracks across Haryanvi, Punjabi, Ghazals, devotional and indie pop genres.

More From This Section

Google

Table Space leases 5.34 lakh sq ft in Gurugram, to sublease to Google

mining minerals mines

Hindustan Zinc to invest ₹3,823 cr to build tailings reprocessing plant

IBM

IBM opens Mumbai client centre to support Maharashtra's quantum push

PHARMA, MEDICINE

Alembic gets USFDA's approval for generic acne drug Tretinoin Cream

Marriott International, hotels

IHCL signs agreement with Madison for 10 new hotels in South India

Topics : Indian music industry Merger and Acquisition

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 18 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayJNVST Class 6th Admission DateGarena Free Fire Max CodeMumbai Rain Live UpdatesEPFO Rule ChangeUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon