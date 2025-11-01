Saturday, November 01, 2025 | 12:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Titagarh Rail bags ₹2,481 crore order from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Line 5

Titagarh Rail bags ₹2,481 crore order from MMRDA for Mumbai Metro Line 5

Contract also includes signalling for 24.9-km of track, telecommunication systems across 16 stations, platform screen doors, depot machinery and five years of comprehensive maintenance, statement said

Mumbai metro

The project covers both Phase 1 (Kapur Bawdi-Kasheli-Dhamankar Naka) and Phase 2 (Dhamankar Naka-Bhiwandi-Kalyan APMC) of the Line 5 corridor.

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 01 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd (TRSL) on Friday said it has secured a Rs 2,481-crore contract from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) for the design, manufacture, supply and commissioning of 132 metro coaches and associated systems for Mumbai Metro Line 5.

The contract also includes signalling for 24.9-km of track, telecommunication systems across 16 stations, platform screen doors, depot machinery and five years of comprehensive maintenance, a statement said.

The project covers both Phase 1 (Kapur Bawdi-Kasheli-Dhamankar Naka) and Phase 2 (Dhamankar Naka-Bhiwandi-Kalyan APMC) of the Line 5 corridor.

This is Titagarh Rail Systems' second major order for Mumbai Metro, following its earlier mandate for Line 6, it said.

 

This milestone demonstrates Titagarh's growing expertise in delivering end-to-end metro solutions, said Vice Chairman and MD Umesh Chowdhary.

Manufacturing will take place at TRSL's advanced Passenger Rail Systems facility in Uttarpara near Kolkata.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Coal India

PMO nudges CIL to invest in critical minerals in Australia: Outgoing CMD

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Mphasis Q2 profit rises 10.8% to ₹469 cr on strong AI-led deal wins

Renewable energy

Ingka Investments makes its first renewable energy investment in India

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Shriram Finance Q2 results: PAT up 7% to ₹2,314 cr, asset quality improves

Uber, Uber Courier, Courier XL

Uber rides festive surge in India as courier demand hits record high

Topics : Company News Metro Mumbai Metro MMRDA

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 01 2025 | 12:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon