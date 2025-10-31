Friday, October 31, 2025 | 04:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Uber rides festive surge in India as courier demand hits record high

Uber rides festive surge in India as courier demand hits record high

Strong growth in Uber Courier and Courier XL fuels expansion plans into 10 more cities next year, highlighting India's rising appetite for on-demand delivery

Uber, Uber Courier, Courier XL

Uber Courier and Courier XL record sharp festive-season growth across India; Diwali, Rakhi drive peak demand as Uber eyes wider 2026 rollout.

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Uber reported record demand for its Uber Courier and Courier XL services this festive season, showcasing the company’s growing foothold in India’s delivery market. With consumers increasingly turning to Uber for everyday and holiday deliveries, the ride-hailing giant said it would expand the service to more than 10 additional cities in 2026.
 
Currently available in 25 cities, Uber Courier and Courier XL have seen rapid adoption, offering fast and reliable delivery for everything from gifts to daily essentials. Backed by Uber’s global technology platform, the services are reshaping how packages move across Indian cities.
 
“From festive gifts to daily essentials, users are trusting us with deliveries that truly count,” said Shiva Shailendran, director for consumer growth, Uber India and South Asia. “The strong growth we’re seeing reflects how deeply these products are resonating with our users and how they’ve become part of everyday life.”
 
 
During the festive period, Uber Courier — already Uber’s fastest-growing category — saw a sharp rise in usage for both daily and seasonal deliveries. Common items included food, clothes, medicines, and small electronics. Deliveries peaked around Diwali and Rakhi, with the busiest hours being between 11 am and 4 pm, as users preferred convenient daytime slots to send gifts and essentials on festive days.
 
The product creates additional earning opportunities, with half of all Uber Bike drivers completing Courier trips. Alongside drivers, Uber Courier also provides small and medium businesses with a quick, hassle-free way to reach their customers and strengthen their connection through reliable, on-demand deliveries.
 
Uber Courier XL, built for larger and bulkier items, also saw strong traction this festive season. The most common items sent included sports equipment, crockery, furniture, textiles, hardware, and large stationery shipments. Deliveries for both Courier and Courier XL peaked on Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays ahead of Diwali, underscoring how people were extensively tapping into the service to make deliveries.
 
With strong adoption across metros and growing traction in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, Uber Courier continues to expand its footprint across India’s on-demand delivery market. As demand for quick, dependable logistics grows, Uber, which is available across 125 cities in the country, said it remains committed to building products that meet evolving consumer needs.

More From This Section

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T partners with US firm to manufacture unmanned aircraft for Indian Army

solar, solar power, solar panels, solar projects

Solar exporter Waaree Energies rejigs supply chain to bypass US tariffs

Sam Altman

Sam Altman cancels Tesla Roadster reservation after '7.5 years of wait'

Air India

Air India seeks $1.1 bn from owners after crash, airspace restrictions

Fundraising via QIPs gains traction in '24 market

Pluro secures ₹125 crore Series A funding led by Bessemer Venture Partners

Topics : Uber courier service Logistics industry Companies

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 4:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon