Home / Companies / News / PMO nudged CIL to invest in critical mineral assets in Australia: PM Prasad

PMO nudged CIL to invest in critical mineral assets in Australia: PM Prasad

Coal India's outgoing CMD says PMO has asked the miner to invest in Australian critical minerals, terming diversification beyond coal a potential game changer for the PSU

CIL's corporate headquarters in Kolkata

Coal India has also made early moves in critical minerals exploration within India. It had in June signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Copper to collaborate in copper and critical minerals.

Saket Kumar
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coal India Ltd (CIL) is intensifying its diversification strategy beyond coal, pushing ahead with plans to invest in overseas critical mineral assets, outgoing Chairman and Managing Director P M Prasad said, calling the move a “game changer” for the state-run miner.
 
"Many companies worldwide are entering into critical minerals. We are also searching. Our teams have gone to Argentina and their ministers have also come here. We were told recently that in Australia, handholding will be done by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO)," Prasad said in an address at the company's foundation day ceremony today, his final day in office.
 
 
He said Shaktikant Das, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister Modi, recently conducted a meeting on the Australia plan. It was attended by Prasad along with the coal ministry's Additional Secretary, Sanoj Kumar Jha.
 
“There is a clear direction from the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister that we should go and invest in Australia. One or two mines have already been identified, and due diligence is going on. A breakthrough is needed. It can happen any time,” the outgoing CMD said.
 
Prasad retired on Friday, and Sanoj Kumar Jha will handle the CMD’s charge until B Sairam, currently Chairman and Managing Director of Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL), formally assumes office. Sairam’s selection was approved by the Public Enterprises Selection Board (PESB) last month.

CIL exploring global opportunities in critical minerals
 
He said Coal India’s teams have also been exploring assets in other countries. “I am very hopeful. Yesterday, there was a minister from Western Australia (at an event) who said there are opportunities for critical minerals. We have to see what are the best options,” he noted. 
 
CIL is on the lookout for critical mineral assets including lithium, graphite, cobalt, nickel and rare earths. However, the company's decision-making process needs to improve if it has to pursue diversification and not lose opportunities to private players who move faster while making decisions, Prasad said.
 
Coal India expands focus to domestic critical mineral exploration
 
Coal India has also made early moves in critical minerals exploration within India. It had in June signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Hindustan Copper to collaborate in copper and critical minerals.
 
The company recently emerged as the preferred bidder for the Oranga Revatipur Graphite and Vanadium block in Chhattisgarh. It has also been declared the preferred bidder for the Khattali Chhoti Graphite block in Madhya Pradesh.
 
"The MoU in Chhattisgarh is already done. We have got one rare earth exploration block in Andhra Pradesh too,” he said, adding that the company will continue to participate in critical mineral exploration in India and abroad.
 
Prasad said India's economy will continue to use coal for at least two decades, but CIL must prepare for the long-term energy transition and business diversification.

Topics : Company & Industry News Coal India Coal India Ltd

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 6:08 PM IST

