Friday, October 31, 2025 | 08:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mphasis Q2 profit rises 10.8% to ₹469 cr on strong AI-led deal wins

Mphasis Q2 profit rises 10.8% to ₹469 cr on strong AI-led deal wins

Mphasis posts double-digit growth in Q2 FY26 with net profit up 10.8 per cent to Rs 469 crore and $528 million in deal wins; BFS pipeline rises 45 per cent on AI-driven demand

mid-tier IT, Persistent Systems, KPIT, Coforge, Mphasis, AI adoption, TCS, Infosys, FY25 results, IT revenue growth, tech services, deal closures

Revenue from North America grew sequentially by 2.1 per cent, led by ramp-ups in recent large deals. By sector, the insurance business rose 31.5 per cent, while the technology, media, and telecom segment grew 24 per cent.

Avik Das Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mid-tier IT services company Mphasis reported a 10.8 per cent rise in net profit to Rs 469 crore for the second quarter ended September 30, FY26. Revenue from operations was up 10.3 per cent to Rs 3,902 crore.
 
“Our early, focused investments in AI have positioned Mphasis as a strategic partner for clients navigating their transformation journey. Another strong quarter of TCV wins of $528 million is a testimony to our AI-first approach delivering business outcomes across diverse industries,” said Nitin Rakesh, chief executive officer and managing director.
 
AI-led TCV wins, BFS pipeline drive quarterly growth
 
Total contract value (TCV) for the quarter stood at $528 million, with 42 per cent of the deals having some AI component. The banking and financial services (BFS) deal pipeline was up 45 per cent year-on-year. The company signed six large deals during the quarter, including a $100 million deal with a new BFS client and two $50 million deals.
 
 
Regional and sectoral momentum continues
 
Revenue from North America grew sequentially by 2.1 per cent, led by ramp-ups in recent large deals. By sector, the insurance business rose 31.5 per cent, while the technology, media, and telecom segment grew 24 per cent.

More From This Section

Renewable energy

Ingka Investments makes its first renewable energy investment in India

Coal India

PMO nudged CIL to invest in critical mineral assets in Australia: PM Prasad

Q2 earnings, Q2 result

Shriram Finance Q2 results: PAT up 7% to ₹2,314 cr, asset quality improves

Uber, Uber Courier, Courier XL

Uber rides festive surge in India as courier demand hits record high

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T partners with US firm to manufacture unmanned aircraft for Indian Army

Topics : Mphasis IT sector IT Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesMaruti Suzuki Q2 ResultsGold-Silver Rate TodayNDA Bihar Manifesto 2025Bank Holidays in November ListResident Evil Requiem Pre-OrdersQ2 Results TodayTata Motors DemergerLenskart vs Studds Accessories IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon