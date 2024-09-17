Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Torrent Power bags Maharashtra's 1,500 MW pumped hydro storage project

Torrent Power bags Maharashtra's 1,500 MW pumped hydro storage project

Detailed letter of award will be issued by MSEDCL upon obtaining necessary approval from Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) in terms of tender document on the quoted tariff, it said

Power grid

Representational Image | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2024 | 10:25 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Torrent Power on Tuesday said it has bagged a 1,500 MW pumped hydro storage project (PSP) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd.
Torrent Power Ltd has emerged as a successful bidder and has received Letter of Intent (LOI) from Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Co. Ltd (MSEDCL) on 17th September 2024 for procurement of 1,500 MW/12,000 MWh Energy Storage Capacity from Pumped Hydro Storage Project, the company said in a statement.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Detailed letter of award will be issued by MSEDCL upon obtaining necessary approval from the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission (MERC) in terms of the tender document on the quoted tariff, it said.
 
The pumped hydro storage project will supply power to MSEDCL for 40 years as part of the deal, it said.
Under the Pumped Hydro Energy Storage Facility Agreement (PHESFA), the company shall make available to MSEDCL a contracted capacity of 1,500 MW capable of scheduled discharge of eight hours (with maximum continuous five hours) per day.
Increased penetration of solar and wind in electricity generation will create the need for energy storage solutions for providing firm, reliable and dispatchable renewable energy power, the company said, adding that it has identified PSP sites in multiple states.

More From This Section

Office

IndiQube introduces 'IndiQube Canvas', office interiors experience centre

IRB Infrastructure Developers

IRB InVIT to raise Rs 2,667 crore via term loans to refinance existing debt

Revolt Motors

Revolt Motors launches RV1 at Rs 84,990, heats up e-bike competition

Spicejet

Not paid GST, TDS, and PF dues of Rs 427 crore since 2020: SpiceJet

Ravi Mital

IBBI chief asks insolvency professionals to be transparent to improve bids

The company has already announced that it intends to install about 5-8 GW of PSP capacity entailing investment of Rs 25,000-35,000 crore.
Torrent Power, the Rs 27,183-crore integrated power utility of the Rs 41,000-crores Torrent Group, is one of the largest companies in the country's power sector with presence across the entire power value chain -- generation, transmission, and distribution.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Torrent Power

Torrent Power zooms 7%, nears record high on signing MoU with Gujarat govt

share market

Torrent Power to invest Rs 64,000 crore in green projects; stock up 2%

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Torrent Power commits Rs 64,000 crore investment for green projects

NCLAT's nod to Sterling Biotech for settlement with lenders baffles experts

Torrent Power moves NCLAT against Sarda Energy's bid approval for SKS Power

Stocks, shares, stock maket

Vinay Rajani of HDFC Securities recommends buying these two stocks today

Topics : Torrent Power MERC Maharashtra hydro power Hydro power projects

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 17 2024 | 10:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEVishwakarma Puja 2024Anant Chaturdashi 2024Tolins TyresHaryana, J-K Assembly Polls LIVEBaba Kalyani vs GaurishankarBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon