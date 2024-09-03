Business Standard
Toyo-India to do FEED for industrial carbon capture project for EET Fuels

EET Fuels is investing $ 1.2 billion over the next five years to decarbonise its Stanlow oil refinery in the UK

Toyo-India will oversee design completion, project de-risking, detailed costing analysis and other vital work. | Representative photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

EET Fuels, which owns and operates UK's Stanlow oil refinery, on Tuesday said it has appointed Toyo Engineering India Pvt Ltd to carry out the front-end engineering design (FEED) study for its industrial carbon capture project.
EET Fuels is investing $ 1.2 billion over the next five years to decarbonise its Stanlow oil refinery in the UK. It is targeting a 95 per cent in emissions by 2030 through energy efficiency, carbon capture and fuel switching.
"The company has appointed Toyo Engineering India Pvt Ltd (Toyo-India) (100 per cent subsidiary of Toyo Engineering Corporation, Japan) a leading engineering, procurement and construction company, to carry out the FEED phase - an integral part of the project management process," it said in a statement.
Toyo-India will oversee design completion, project de-risking, detailed costing analysis and other vital work.
Completion of FEED will enable the company to take final investment decision (FID) on the ICC project.
Upon completion (expected in 2028), the ICC project will capture carbon dioxide emitted from Stanlow refinery's full-residue fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit - one of Europe's largest units.

Leveraging Stanlow's unique location, the captured carbon dioxide will use a repurposed existing gas transportation network and be permanently sequestered into depleted gas fields in Liverpool Bay, as part of the HyNet industrial decarbonisation cluster in the North West of England.
The ICC project is expected to capture about 1 million tonnes of CO2 per year, removing around 45 per cent of all Stanlow emissions.
The project has applied for the right to negotiate with the UK Government for a revenue support mechanism as part of the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero's Track One expansion programme in the carbon capture, usage and storage (CCUS) cluster sequencing process. Confirmation of the date for final investment decision will be part of this process.
This announcement follows the appointment of Wood to conduct the FEED for EET Fuels' hydrogen fuel switching project.
The progression of both these projects demonstrates the company's momentum towards achieving its target of reducing CO2 emissions at the Stanlow refinery by 95 per cent by 2030 while creating the UK's leading energy transition hub.
Deepak Maheshwari, CEO, EET Fuels, said, "Our ambitious carbon capture and storage plans are a key component of Stanlow, securing the future of the refinery for generations to come and vastly reducing industrial carbon emissions in the North West. This announcement represents a significant milestone as we work to become the world's first low carbon process refinery, and we look forward to working with Toyo-India to keep momentum towards achieving FID for this project."

The Stanlow Refinery is one of the UK's largest and most complex refineries, processing approximately 10 million tonnes of crude oil each year. It supplies a significant portion of the UK's road transport fuels, including petrol, diesel, and jet fuel.
Additionally, Stanlow plays a crucial role in Britain's petrochemical industry by providing essential feedstocks.
EET Fuels announced its plan to build a 360 million pound sterling carbon capture plant at Stanlow in 2022. The facility will capture the carbon dioxide emitted from one of Europe's largest full-residue fluidised catalytic cracking units, located at its Stanlow refinery.
The carbon dioxide will be permanently sequestered into depleted gas fields in Liverpool Bay, as part of the HyNet cluster infrastructure in the North West of England.
Once complete in 2028, the plant will eliminate 1 million tonnes of CO2 per year, removing around 45 per cent of all Stanlow emissions.

Topics : Climate Change Carbon emissions Fuel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 7:14 PM IST

