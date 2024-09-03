TotalEnergies' investment in Adani Green JV raises total outlay to $3.2 bn

TotalEnergies’ latest investment in a joint venture with Adani Green Energy takes its overall outlay with the Adani company to $3.2 billion.

The French major has continued with its investments in Adani Green, calling it a play on the Indian electricity market. This is in contrast to its decision to pause a green hydrogen partnership with the same group earlier.

“This new transaction will allow TotalEnergies to capitalise on the ongoing liberalisation of the Indian electricity market,” TotalEnergies said in a Tuesday press statement. The energy major will be investing $444 million in the latest round for its 50 per cent interest in a joint venture (JV) with Adani Green for 1,150 megawatts (MW) of solar assets.

The TotalEnergies press statement added, "The electricity generated by the solar projects will be sold through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) signed with the federal government agency, Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI), and through sales on the wholesale market."

In a separate statement, Adani Green said they will contribute their current assets to the new JV, while TotalEnergies plans to inject $444 million to accelerate the development of these projects in Gujarat.

With this, TotalEnergies has invested more than $3.2 billion with Adani Green, including joint ventures and a stake in the Adani entity. These investments were made starting in 2021, and about $744 million of this was invested after the Hindenburg Research report on the Adani Group.

An email query sent to both companies remained unanswered at the time of writing this story.

TotalEnergies’ electricity play with Adani Green is in contrast with their decisions around green hydrogen with the Adani group.

In June 2022, TotalEnergies said it had entered into an agreement with Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) to acquire a 25 per cent interest in Adani New Industries Limited (ANIL). ANIL was to be an exclusive platform for the two companies for the production and commercialisation of green hydrogen in India.

However, this investment decision fell through shortly in 2023, with the publication of the Hindenburg Research report. The report had alleged financial irregularities at the group, which the Adani conglomerate has refuted since.

In a March 2023 response to the French media and made available on its website, TotalEnergies said, “The agreement was not yet finalised. On February 8, 2023, TotalEnergies announced that it was pausing the transaction until an independent review ordered by the Adani group and an investigation by the Indian government released their findings. This was a logical decision of prudence.”